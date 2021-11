Bella Hadid just shared a series of photos on Instagram of herself crying, while opening up about her mental health. She started her post with a video of Willow Smith talking about dealing with insecurities. "People forget that everyone is basically feeling the same way: lost, confused, not really sure why they're here," Smith said in the clip. "That anxiety, like, everyone is feeling that and trying to cover it up in some way."

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO