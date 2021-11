Europe’s race to qualify automatically for next year’s World Cup in Qatar enters the final stages over the next few days.Here, we pick out the main talking points.Italian job to doItaly failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup for the first time in 60 years – and they have work to do to avoid a similar fate. Success at Euro 2020 and a world-record unbeaten run notwithstanding, Roberto Mancini’s men find themselves locked on 16 points with a Switzerland side who have lost only one of their last 36 World Cup qualifying matches. Friday’s meeting in Rome will go...

SOCCER ・ 6 DAYS AGO