Microsoft has a lot of great reasons to get involved in Black Friday. I mean, it just announced entirely new hardware a couple of months ago. That is bound to impact what we see drop in price this year because we should see the older generations go on sale and we might even see brand-new low prices for the brand new gear. Don't forget there's also the Xbox Series S and Series X. The newest Microsoft gaming consoles should at the very least see a more steady supply during the holidays if not feature some interesting bundles and other deals. This year will be a great year to save on video games, Surface hardware, laptops, and more.

SHOPPING ・ 12 DAYS AGO