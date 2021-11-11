CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tomb of the Unknown Soldier turns 100

By Staff Report news@pinecountynews.com
Kanabec County Times Online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are met today to pay the impersonal tribute. The name of him whose body lies before us took flight with his imperishable soul. We know not whence he came, but only that his death marks him with the everlasting glory of an American dying for his country. -...

theloopnewspaper.com

Andy Selga – Army Veteran and Sentinel at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

(Note: This is the 26th article in a continuing series about local military veterans and their service to our great country.) Andy Selga was born on Aug. 15, 1994, in Lancaster, Calif. His father (Frank) has worked for Southern California Gas company for more than 30 years, his expertise is in the field of cathodic protection (that is, keeping underground pipes and other submerged equipment from rusting or degrading in any way). His mother, Joan, was a stay-at-home mom until her boys – she also has an older son, Ryan – were through high school; she then took a position as a physical education teacher's aide in the Tehachapi Unified School District.
CBS News

Sentinels reflect on honor of guarding the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on its 100th anniversary

This Veterans Day marks the 100-year anniversary of the first unknown soldier laid to rest in Arlington National Cemetery. Back in 1921, President Warren G. Harding delivered a famous speech, eulogizing the unknown soldier who died fighting in World War I. We revisit those words of our 29th president, recited by the sentinels who guard the tomb and hear what service and sacrifice means to them.​
FESTIVAL
SignalsAZ

This Day In History, November 11th, 2021 – “Tomb of the Unknown Soldier”

It was just 100 years ago today, November 11, 1921, when President Warren G. Harding led a ceremony to honor the Unknown Soldier from the Great War, and to finally lay his bones to rest in Arlington National Cemetery. During the War, Americans managed to turn back the German onslaught and win the war, but it came at a price, with thousands of dead, and an economy that bit off more than it could chew, which would lead to the depression.
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Never Forget Gardens commemorate centennial anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

On Veterans Day, November 11, the Dubois County Daughters of the American Revolution will dedicate three “Never Forget Gardens” to commemorate the centennial of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. The public is invited to attend the dedications to take place beginning at 10:30 a.m. in Jasper at the Alexander...
Esquire

The United States Is the Only Country That Can Bomb Other Countries Without Being at War

The United States is the only country that can drop bombs on other countries without being at war. Thursday was Veterans Day, which some media outlets greeted with headlines and chyrons about how this was the first November 11 in two decades where the U.S. is not fighting people in faraway lands. MSNBC went with, "BIDEN MARKS FIRST VETERANS DAY IN 20 YEARS WITHOUT WAR," while the New York Times initially had, "Biden Marks First Veterans Day in Two Decades Without a War Underway." It appears this was later amended to, "Biden Marks First Veterans Day in Two Decades Without Troops in Active Combat."
MILITARY
thedrive

Video Shows U.S. Destroyer's Very Intimate Standoff With Iranian Vessels Over Seized Oil Tanker (Updated)

Iran's raid on an oil tanker resulted in an incredibly close encounter between its gunboats and a U.S. Navy destroyer. Joseph Trevithick View Joseph Trevithick's Articles. Iran has released dramatic video footage of an incident in the Gulf of Oman, which reportedly took place last week. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps seized the Vietnam-flagged tanker ship Sothys and then appears to have sent small boats to swarm two U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke class destroyers, as well as U.S. Coast Guard cutters, in what by every indication is an unprecedented altercation.
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

US Navy reveals what submarine crashed into near China

The unknown object that U.S. Navy submarine USS Connecticut (SSN-22) struck in the South China Sea on October 2 was an underwater mountain, according to a recently concluded investigation reported by USNI News on Monday. On Monday, the U.S. 7th Fleet confirmed in a statement to USNI News that the...
MILITARY
realcleardefense.com

How Powerful Is China’s Military?

Editor’s Note: Having distilled the 2021 China Military Power Report (CMPR)’s key findings into a six-page summary last week, Dr. Andrew S. Erickson now offers his big-picture conclusions and recommendations. Q: What’s the biggest revelation from this year’s CMPR?. A: New projections concerning PRC nuclear weapons buildup are clearly the...
MILITARY
staradvertiser.com

Islamic State poses a growing threat to new Taliban government in Afghanistan

JALALABAD, Afghanistan >> Aref Mohammad’s war against the Islamic State group ended earlier this fall when his unit of Taliban fighters was ambushed by the terrorist group in eastern Afghanistan. A bullet shattered his femur, leaving him disabled and barely able to walk, never mind fight. But for the Taliban...
MIDDLE EAST

