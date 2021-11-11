Jay Leno's Garage: A Little Competition

The Audrain group is proud to announce that Jay Leno’s Garage Products is their official car care product partner. It only makes sense that an automotive group so dedicated to the meticulous care and cleanliness of such a wide array of vehicles would pick none other than Jay Leno’s Garage Products as their official car care line. The line of premium products spans all possible needs for the car enthusiast, from exterior care like washing, waxing, and protecting the vehicle’s body, to different products designed for a wide variety of finishes and fabrics for interior use — Jay Leno’s Garage seemed like the natural fit for Audrain.

