US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called Wednesday for Africans to be on guard against rising threats to democracy as he began a visit to the continent in key ally Kenya. Before a scheduled meeting with President Uhuru Kenyatta, Blinken held talks with civil society leaders and asked for ideas on how to stop the "bad actors" who test democratic institutions. "We have seen over the last decade or so what some call a democratic recession," he said in a meeting that included rights advocates, an election observer and a union leader. "Even vibrant democracies like Kenya experience pressure, especially around election time," Blinken said.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 2 HOURS AGO