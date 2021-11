The shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) are gaining steam ahead of the company's third-quarter earnings report, which is due out before the open tomorrow. The security was last seen up 1.5% to trade at $242.48, after earlier surging to a new record high of $242.98. Advance Auto Parts stock has turned in eight positive weeks out of the last 10, culminating in its 54% year-to-date lead, with just over one month left in 2021.

