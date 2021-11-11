CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

The 10 Best Raspberry Pi Gaming Projects

By Cherie Tan
makeuseof.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Raspberry Pi hasn’t just been a success in the education sector: it is popular among makers too. This small, credit-card-sized computer is capable of emulating retro gaming and its 40-pin GPIO enables users to get started with physical computing. There are plenty of beginner-friendly and intermediate gaming projects...

www.makeuseof.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

This Samsung Chromebook is ONLY $87 at Walmart for Black Friday

Walmart Black Friday deals are in full swing thanks to the retailer launching its first Black Friday Deals for Days event today. Right now, you can pick up a Samsung Chromebook for only $87 saving you nearly $200 off the usual price. The best Black Friday deals are here already and you really won’t want to miss out on such an amazing bargain. Here’s why you need this Chromebook.
ELECTRONICS
inputmag.com

Raspberry Pi somehow made the Zero 2 W smaller and way more powerful

The Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W is five times faster than the original Zero W. It’s been almost six years since the Raspberry Pi company launched the Pi Zero, which was followed up with the wireless Zero W model. Since then, it’s been the smallest, least expensive computer sold by the company, with plenty of power for running everything from a motion-tracking security cam to an emulation console.
TECHNOLOGY
makeuseof.com

Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W: Good Upgrade, but Needs More RAM

While a welcome addition to the Raspberry Pi family, the Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W is promises to revolutionize existing Pi Zero projects and unlock possibilities elsewhere. However, there's a feeling that a RAM increase could have been included. Key Features. Slimline Raspberry Pi model. 512MB LPDDR2 SDRAM. Broadcom BCM2710A1,...
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raspberry Pi Zero#Retro Games#Video Game#Headsets#Gpio#Bmo#Teensy#Adafruit Powerboost#Thingiverse#Diy#The Mpu 6050 Imu#Vr
makeuseof.com

The 5 Best Cosplay Electronics Projects

If you were blown away by a recent cosplay outfit, chances are it had electronics woven into the design. You’ve seen them, the costumes that pulse to highlight a plasma gun or glow in red to imitate flames. What about huge wings that open on their own?. Powering these costumes...
BEAUTY & FASHION
adafruit.com

ICYMI Python on Microcontrollers Newsletter: Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W, Spooky Projects and more! #Python #ICYMI #CircuitPython @micropython @ThePSF

If you missed Tuesday’s Python on Microcontrollers Newsletter, here is the ICYMI (in case you missed it) version. To never miss another issue, subscribe now! – You’ll get one terrific newsletter each Tuesday (before this post). 9,089 subscribers worldwide!. The next newsletter goes out in a week and being subscribed...
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

DIY Raspberry Pi Microscope Cameras @Raspberry_Pi #PiDay #RaspberryPi

Fantastic project and write-up from Mitchell Richling. Microscope cameras with built in image analysis software are pretty cool. Simply connect the camera to your monitor & mouse, and you can do simple image processing and measurement without a computer. These solutions are expensive for what you get, and the analysis software is pretty limited. So I thought, why not build my own? It’s just a tiny computer and a camera in a compact case after all. If I used a Raspberry Pi, then I could actually run my favorite image analysis software (Fiji/ImageJ) right on the camera.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Youtube
makeuseof.com

The 10 Best Arduino Drone Projects

Drones are aerial machines that range from micro drones to multi-rotor quadcopters. Sometimes a drone is even equipped with a camera, enabling the user to see and record the bird’s-eye view. There are many components that make up a drone; one of the most important is the flight controller, which is in effect the brain of the drone.
ELECTRONICS
helpnetsecurity.com

Nessus 10 is out, with Raspberry Pi support

Tenable has released Nessus 10 and extended supported platforms to include Raspberry Pi, allowing penetration testers, consultants, security teams and students to deploy the power of Nessus anywhere. As the world recalibrated to support hybrid and remote work, the security community has had to adjust, too. Continuing business operations without...
COMPUTERS
Raspberry Pi

The Raspberry Pi Build HAT and LEGO® components at our CoderDojo

As so many CoderDojos around the world, our office-based CoderDojo hadn’t been able to bring learners together in person since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. So we decided that our first time back in the Raspberry Pi Foundation headquarters should be something special. Having literally just launched the new Raspberry Pi Build HAT for programming LEGO® projects with Raspberry Pi computers, we wanted to celebrate our Dojo’s triumphant return to in-person session by offering a ‘LEGO bricks and Raspberry Pi’ activity!
COMPUTERS
ZDNet

Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W review: Low-cost single-board device gets a quad-core upgrade

The Raspberry Pi Zero has been around for six years now, originally launching in November 2015 as a USB-only device for $5. Over the years the form factor has evolved, adding wireless for $10 in 2017, and pre-soldered headers in 2018. But one thing didn't change over those years: the processor. That remained the familiar BCM2835 that launched the original Raspberry Pi back in 2012.
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

New Products 11/5/2021 Featuring Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W! (Video)

New Products 11/5/2021 Featuring Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W! (Video) USB Type C microSD Card Reader/Writer (0:16) Art Deco Cat Lamp – Soldering Kit by Elkai Education (0:59) Pimoroni PicoSystem – RP2040 Handheld Gaming System – PIM559 (2:55) Raspberry Pi Build HAT – LEGO Robotics Add-On For Raspberry Pi (5:15)
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

A Halloween talking clock based on a Raspberry Pi Pico #RaspberryPiPico #CircuitPython #Halloween #PiDay @RaspberryPi

This project is a Halloween talking clock that plays sounds every hour. Only a few external components (easy to source and solder) are needed. The Raspberry Pi Pico draws about 1.6 mA in it’s lowest power mode (deep sleep). Seems not much, but it is too high for a battery powered circuit, because they will exhaust in around two months. For that reason, an external power circuit that can shut off the board completely was added. After that, power consumption was lowered to 70 uA, so batteries will last for a year.
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

raspberry pi 400 keyboard hinged wall mount #3DThursday #3DPrinting

Print in place hinged keyboard supports. Flip it in slicer for RHS. with PETG I had to apply some heat to base of hinge to “crack” it. the keyboard is not held super securely in place, A future design could extend to the front of the keyboard. Nothing that. download...
COMPUTERS
Gadget Flow

Raspberry Pi Learning Kit Card teaches you to control automation interfaces using Node-RED

Learn how to use Node-RED with the Raspberry Pi Learning Kit Card. Used to wire together hardware devices, APIs, and online services, Node-RED programming makes it easy to design flows. And this learning kit teaches you how. It operates with the relays off with 5V/50mA, and it needs 200mA with both relays on, getting power through the TPIO connector. Moreover, it contains a standard RS485 transceiver that you access by the serial port. Furthermore, its pluggable connectors make it easy to connect to external devices, and they all come with the kit. Designed with 9 LEDs on the bottom edge of the card, they show the input and output status. Additionally, it has 0–10V input and output, 4–20 mAh current loop input and output, as well as a pushbutton for manual input. Finally, it can drive a 5V/100 mA DC motor.
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

The Armchat LoRa communicator – based on the Raspberry Pi Pico Picomputer #CircuitPython @bobricius

Peter Bobrovsky Misenko (@bobricius) is creating Armachat, a “doomsday” wireless messenger with LoRa radio reception. The latest versions are based on the Picomputer form factor, based on Raspberry Pi Pico RP2040 and LoRa RFM95 radio module. CircuitPython user interface quick preview:. Setup switch pages, change value. Display terminal. See more...
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy