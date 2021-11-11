CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luke Combs’ ‘Doin’ This’ Video Introduces Newcomer Adam Church

By Billy Dukes
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On the biggest night of Luke Combs' career, he put the spotlight squarely on someone else. The just-released music video for his song "Doin' This" — the one he sang on Wednesday night (Nov. 10) — overtly introduces his longtime friend Adam Church as a country newcomer to pay attention...

MUSIC
