The Fingerprint Sport Lock is BenjiLock’s latest expansion of its product lineup and a 2022 CES Innovation Award Honoree.

By BenjiLock
 5 days ago
Personal Security Technology Leader BenjiLock Selected as CES 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree. LOS ANGELES, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After a...

Personal Security Technology Leader BenjiLock Selected as CES 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After a long streak of success at the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, the upcoming 2022 show is already proving to be a triumph for the CEO and Founder of BenjiLock, Robbie Cabral. BenjiLock, which gained acclaim on ABC's Shark Tank, today announced that its latest fingerprint lock product—the Fingerprint Sport Lock—has been named a CES® 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree in two of the competition's 27 product categories: Fitness & Sports and Accessibility.
ELECTRONICS
We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

