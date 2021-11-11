The Fingerprint Sport Lock is BenjiLock’s latest expansion of its product lineup and a 2022 CES Innovation Award Honoree.

New phone innovation could be coming from the recently formed Motorola 312 Labs created by — you guessed it — Motorola. The 312 in the name comes from the well-known 312 area code in Chicago, where the company has deep roots even after its purchase by Lenovo. The 312 Labs themselves are a mix of research, design, and engineering, all melded together to focus on new product development. The new lab is part of Lenovo’s goal of doubling investment in research and development over the next three years.

