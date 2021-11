This is a hard one to predict based solely on the fact that we have no idea who is going to line up under center for the Panthers in this one. Even if Darnold gives it a go, I'm not sure how efficient he is going to be with a banged-up right shoulder. P.J. Walker tends to put the ball in dangerous areas consistently and you can't have that happen against this New England defense. I've got New England squeaking one out in Uptown Charlotte thanks to winning the turnover battle.

