559039_6_.jpg

If Republicans Bet Against Vaccines for Children, Their Schools Will Lose. For millions of parents anxiously awaiting approval of a COVID vaccine for their 5-to-11-year-old children, the wait is over. Last week’s CDC approval of this tremendous scientific achievement for young children can make their families and communities safer and prevent additional disease and death. For schools — the only institutions where vaccine-ineligible people still congregate each day — it could return some approximation of pre-pandemic normalcy much sooner. Ultimately, however, those benefits don’t come from a vaccine approval, but from actual vaccinations. Resistance to getting shots in children’s arms likely won’t come from the parents who have anxiously awaited this vaccine approval, but from the vaccine-hesitant parents. Those parents are overwhelmingly Republicans.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO