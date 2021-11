My dad was a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy, having served our country for several years in the early 1950s. I remember growing up and hearing many stories from his days in the service, but what always stood out to me was the way he talked about the skills and traits he learned in the military that he used to start his own business, a vending firm that he ran successfully for more than 50 years before he passed away in 2017.

MILITARY ・ 5 DAYS AGO