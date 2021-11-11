CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Curling On The Nordic Plaza

northloop.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHello Nordic Plaza explorers! It’s that time of year: the...

northloop.org

Comments / 0

Related
Crested Butte News

Western Nordic skiers head to international collegiate games

Three Western Colorado University Nordic skiers will see their childhood dreams come true. They have been selected as a part of the team representing the United States at the World University Games held near Lucerne, Switzerland in December. Senior Caroline Benney, and sophomores Bria Rickert and Hannah Cryder were chosen...
GUNNISON, CO
juneau.org

Hardening the lower Nordic trails at Eaglecrest

Eaglecrest Ski Area’s mountain operations staff recently hauled additional rock from the quarry down to the lower Nordic trails; this is the final step of the ongoing Nordic trail improvements started at the beginning of the summer. Rocks were distributed along the lower parking access and Meadow Loop trails before being compacted down into the ground. This effort will improve trail stability during the early season or when the snowpack is low.
JUNEAU, AK
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Get Outside: Curling at The Pavilion in Bend

It’s your chance to participate in a hugely popular Olympic sport right here in Bend. On this edition of Get Outside, we get on the ice for a round – or an “end” – of curling.
SPORTS
Crested Butte News

CB Nordic prepares for the upcoming winter season

It’s almost time to heat up the glide wax and sharpen the edges of those skinny skis. The Crested Butte Nordic Center will open November 13, and if the weather cooperates there will be joyous early season jaunts up at Lily Lake available sometime around Thanksgiving. Meanwhile, the Nordic Center is preparing to bring back community gatherings this year, to allow the public back inside its building (in limited numbers) and to add new and expanded events to continue spreading the love of all things Nordic throughout the season. That includes more citizen races, more community outreach days and definitely more parties.
CRESTED BUTTE, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Curling#Nordic#Explorers
Sierra Sun

Schoonmaker, Halvorsen named to U.S. Nordic team

A pair of local athletes are among those selected to compete for the U.S. Cross Country Ski Team. The 21-member squad was announced Sunday, and features local standouts JC Schoonmaker and Hannah Halvorsen. Schoonmaker, 21, was moved from being on last year’s development team to the program’s A Team. The...
TRUCKEE, CA
Sports Illustrated

Return to Curling II—Got Goals?

Return to Curling is a three-part series for recreational curlers, dedicated to safely and effectively returning you to the curling ice. Part one is here. This is part two. Whether your “off-ice season” was merely four months or 15-plus months, taking the time to prepare to step back on the ice after a break from the sport can help improve performance, enjoyment and decrease chance of injury.
SPORTS
perhamfocus.com

New Nordic ski trail sliding into Perham

There was a time years ago when cross-country skiers could head to Perham Lakeside Golf Club for a day of fun in the snow. Now, a local outdoor recreation business is working with the golf club to bring that tradition back. Paul Kloster and Shane Hoefs, of MN Tru North...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
fox42kptm.com

Ice installed for Olympic curling trials

OMAHA, NEB. (KPTM) — Baxter Arena is getting ready for the team USA Olympic curling trials. Workers from all over the country arrived on Sunday to get the ice ready by Friday. Workers have to "flood" the curling lanes with a thin layer of water which takes about four hours...
OMAHA, NE
Midland Daily News

Curling season under way in Midland

Curling season has arrived in Midland and more participants are always welcome. The Greater Midland Curling Club started its season on Oct. 24 and will play until March. Curling is open to all ages and those with any amount of experience. Greater Midland Curling Club has many leagues that play...
MIDLAND, MI
Tennis World Usa

WTA Finals 2021: Badosa, Sakkari and Pliskova's wins HIGHLIGHTS

Maria Sakkari shows up at the WTA Finals 2021 in Guadalajara with a clear success against Iga Swiatek. The Greek tennis player momentarily grabs first place in the Chicen Itza group thanks to a very fast 6-2 6-4. In reality, seasoned with a practically perfect management from the baseline and above all by a break in the seventh game in the heart of the second set.
TENNIS
WOWT

Olympic curling trials here in Omaha

The Nebraska Huskers lost to the top-ten ranked Ohio State Buckeyes at home in Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 6. Nebraska (3-6) is hosting the Ohio State Buckeyes (7-1) at Memorial Stadium for an east versus west Big Ten matchup. Updated: Oct. 2, 2021 at 3:00 AM UTC. Friday Night...
OMAHA, NE
USA Today

Fishlock, Harvey and Dydasco earn NWSL honors

OL Reign midfielder Jessica Fishlock has been named the National Women's Soccer League Most Valuable Player for this season. Fishlock, who has been with the Reign since the league's launch in 2013, had five goals and four assists in 21 starts this season, with 76.4% passing accuracy. The Reign finished...
SOCCER
PIX11

St. John’s basketball eyes return to the Big Dance

HILLCREST, Queens — This year, St. John’s men’s basketball believes it could still be dancing in March. Two of the best players in the Big East — Julian Champagnie and Posh Alexander — return to play for the Red Storm this season, which contributes to the optimism. The two Brooklyn natives average 15 and 21 […]
BROOKLYN, NY
KX News

Basketball: Wilton-Wing has a new look, new attitude entering a new season

The Wilton-Wing Miners finished fourth in their first state tournament last year, and head coach Lisa Jenkins hopes this squad can do it again. But it will be a very different team than last year, graduating multiple seniors. The Miners will transform into more of a defensive team, looking to frustrate in the paint led […]
WILTON, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy