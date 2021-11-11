Lordstown Elementary School – Mrs. Heflick – 2nd Grade

Is the goal of grades 5 through 8 to make grade 5 students move out and save space for preschool students? Universal preschool is yet to be created, passed or mandated, a program with no timeline. Preschool students (when and if the program is passed) do not need the cafeterias, gyms and large meeting spaces saved for them. They need ground floor classrooms, lower toilet seats, colorful learning areas and outside play space. Not much more. So why would one save unsuitable space for a program that’s still a dream?

CONCORD, NH ・ 7 DAYS AGO