Education

Lordstown Elementary School – Mrs. Heflick – 2nd Grade

WYTV.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch local students and groups recite the Pledge of Allegiance during 33 WYTV...

www.wytv.com

Comments / 0

wdnonline.com

Hydro-Eakly Elementary School welcomes new second grade teacher

Taryn Crispen is a second-grade teacher at Hydro-Eakly. This is Crispen’s first year of teaching. “I wanted to work in a smaller school and had always heard great things about Hydro-Eakly,” she said. “A lot of my family is from Hydro, so I was excited about the opportunity to teach here.”
HYDRO, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Teacher shortage blamed for ending 6th grade at McClure Elementary

TULSA, Okla. — 6th grade students from McClure Elementary will start a new journey on Monday. They are moving to the halls of Memorial Middle School. Tulsa Public Schools sent a letter home to parents, saying they couldn’t find two permeant 6th grade teachers or long-term substitutes. The district was forced to end the academic program due to the shortage. The school will remain open for prekindergarten through 5th grade classes.
TULSA, OK
Record-Journal

Teachers Of Connecticut Spotlights Symone James, A Fifth Grade Teacher At Roger Sherman Elementary School In Meriden

This week, “Teachers of Connecticut,” an online platform launched by Dalio Education in August, is highlighting a story about Symone James, a fifth grade teacher at Roger Sherman Elementary School in Meriden. The idea for the platform came from teachers themselves, emerging during a series of conversations convened by Dalio...
CONNECTICUT STATE
crozetgazette.com

Elementary School Redistricting Committee Studies Data, Options

The Crozet/Brownsville elementary schools Redistricting Advisory Committee convened three online meetings during September and October to discuss various scenarios on how to redistribute students from Brownsville to Crozet Elementary beginning with the 2022-23 school year. A $20 million expansion of Crozet Elementary will add about 340 seats to the school, and students who live in neighborhoods between the two schools are under consideration to make the switch.
CROZET, VA
Concord Monitor

My Turn: Five reason why grade 5 students should stay at elementary schools

Is the goal of grades 5 through 8 to make grade 5 students move out and save space for preschool students? Universal preschool is yet to be created, passed or mandated, a program with no timeline. Preschool students (when and if the program is passed) do not need the cafeterias, gyms and large meeting spaces saved for them. They need ground floor classrooms, lower toilet seats, colorful learning areas and outside play space. Not much more. So why would one save unsuitable space for a program that’s still a dream?
CONCORD, NH
WTOV 9

Tradition for fourth-grade boys returns at Bellaire Elementary

BELLAIRE, Ohio — Bellaire Elementary School has brought back a tradition for its fourth-grade boys. Students were encouraged to invite someone they consider a role model for dinner, games, and more. The idea of the evening was to teach young men different skills and values outside of a classroom setting.
BELLAIRE, OH
sapulpatimes.com

Sapulpa’s Freedom Elementary Ranks in the Top 30 Oklahoma Elementary Schools

(SPS) – In a new ranking by ‘U.S. News & World Report,’ Sapulpa Public Schools’ Freedom Elementary ranked in the top 30 Oklahoma elementary schools for 2022. U.S. News, known for its annual ranking of colleges and universities, recently released its inaugural list of Best Elementary Schools. Freedom is 26th on the prestigious list, and one of only eight elementary schools located in the northeastern part of the state in the top 30.
OKLAHOMA STATE
hometownfocus.us

News from Franklin Elementary – Grades K-4

Fire Prevention Week was the week of October 4. Our students were lucky to be able to spend some time with the Eveleth Firefighters, Mountain Iron Fire, and Officer Elias and his dog, Bear. First grade students listened to them talk about the smoke detector and carbon monoxide detectors. We...
EDUCATION
WYTV.com

Poland McKinley Elementary – Mrs. Aikens – 1st Grade

Watch local students and groups recite the Pledge of Allegiance during 33 WYTV Daybreak between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. with Len Rome and Jim Loboy. Thank you to Mrs. Aikens, 1st grade teacher at Poland McKinley Elementary School, for having her class recite the Pledge of Allegiance!. Are you...
POLAND, OH
WYTV.com

East Palestine Elementary – Mrs. Dunn – Kindergarten

Watch local students and groups recite the Pledge of Allegiance during 33 WYTV Daybreak between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. with Len Rome and Jim Loboy. Thank you to Mrs. Dunn, kindergarten teacher at East Palestine Elementary School, for having her class recite the Pledge of Allegiance!. Are you a...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
NewsBreak
Education
WYTV.com

Hermitage elementary school looks to fulfill students’ holiday needs

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) — With the holidays right around the corner, the Hermitage School District is getting ready for their annual angel giving tree. The tree helps bring gifts to students and families who are struggling during the holidays. There are about 80 wishlists at Artman Elementary School. They are in need of clothes, coats, shoes and toys.
HERMITAGE, PA
WYTV.com

Elementary students in Sharon learning about STEM through playing with LEGOs

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – Students in Sharon are getting a hands-on learning experience. Thanks to a grant, the students are able to use LEGOs. Case Avenue Elementary students are taking learning into their own hands, literally. The FIRST Robotics Program is made possible by a grant from the LEGO Foundation...
SHARON, PA
hometownsource.com

Lindbergh Elementary announces Fabulous Flyers in grades K-2

Each month, the staff at Lindbergh Elementary School in Little Falls recognizes students in all grades who have shown Flyer Pride, the core tenets of which are respect, responsibility, positive attitude and safety. Students in the grades K - 2 who were chosen for October include front row (from left):...
LITTLE FALLS, MN
Inside Higher Ed

High School Students and Counselors Are Burned Out

One of the things Ursinus College does to stay in touch during the pandemic with high school counselors who advise students on where to go to college is send out a survey. Most of the questions, and answers, weren’t that surprising (we’ll come back to them). But Shannon Zottola, vice...
EDUCATION
WTAJ

11.16.21 - Mrs. Fusco's 1st Grade Class, Mowrie A. Ebner Elementary School

11.16.21 - Mrs. Fusco's 1st Grade Class, Mowrie A. Ebner Elementary School. 11.16.21 - Mrs. Fusco's 1st Grade Class, Mowrie A. Ebner Elementary School. State College extends masking ordinance into December. Marijuana Town Hall. Santa Claus to ride downtown Johnstown CamTran before Christmas. Somerset police say potential shooter threat at...
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
theintelligencer.com

Kreitner 2nd grade teacher earns Emerson Excellence honors

COLLINSVILLE — John Parciak, a second-grade dual language teacher at Kreitner Elementary School, has been selected as one of Emerson’s 2021 Excellence in Teaching Award recipients. Parciak is among more than 80 teachers from across the St. Louis metropolitan area who are being recognized this year through the annual program...
COLLINSVILLE, IL
The Beacon Newspapers

Missing grade-school English teachers

Ah, those younger generations. So spry. So attractive. So positive. So presentable. And then they open their mouths. Out come the equivalents of chalk screeching across a blackboard. “Me and him, we went to the movies.”. “He has less people working for him.”. ‘She’s reverting back to the same mistakes...
EDUCATION

