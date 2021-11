It's been a huge year for Polo G who earned his first #1 album on the Billboard 200 with the release of Hall Of Fame. Unfortunately, there have also been a few run-ins with the police that could've derailed his career entirely. Back in June, the rapper was arrested for allegedly attacking a police officer in Miami, leading to several felony charges. According to TMZ, the rapper may soon have this whole situation behind him as three of the charges have been dismissed.

LAW ENFORCEMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO