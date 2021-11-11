CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

'Historic' Flint water settlement approved

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KxnXT_0ctggH4F00

LANSING (WWJ) -- The state of Michigan’s Flint water civil settlement was officially approved on Wednesday.

Judge Judith E. Levy at the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan permitted the “historic” settlement amount of $626.25 million.

This money will be used to settle a series of civil lawsuits over the state's failure to protect residents from dangerous and deadly lead in their water, WWJ's Lansing Bureau Chief Tim Skubick reports.

“For those who have endured the damage done by the Flint water crisis, I know this day brings only partial relief to what remains unimaginable hardship, but I hope this important settlement can be acknowledged as a positive step in the healing process,” Attorney General Dana Nessel said. “The people of Flint deserve accountability and to be compensated for any injuries they suffered.”

Additional information on this settlement is expected to be provided after review of Judge Levy’s 178-page opinion.

The water crisis began in 2014 after officials authorized the switch from the Detroit water system to the Flint River as a water source for Flint in a money-saving move.

Then, lead infiltrated the system through aging pipes.

Initially, state officials denied it and put up a strong defense against residents who said they had developed strange rashes and other health ailments. After outcries from doctors, tests were conducted and they were forced to concede that lead was at dangerously high levels.

A public health emergency was declared in Flint in 2016.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lansing, MI
Government
State
Michigan State
City
Lansing, MI
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Government
City
Flint, MI
Flint, MI
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Systems#Flint River#District Court#Lansing Bureau
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Flint Water Crisis
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy