Disney World’s holiday celebrations looked a little different in 2020, but this year, many fan-favorite offerings and activities are returning to the parks and resorts. This includes things like the giant gingerbread displays at select hotels, the FULL Christmas parade at Magic Kingdom (only during Disney Very Merriest After Hours), and even the Merry Menagerie at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. And, if you’re excited to welcome back the adorable wintry animal puppets, then you’re going to want to see what we found today!

LIFESTYLE ・ 9 DAYS AGO