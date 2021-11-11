Something Awful Founder Richard 'Lowtax' Kyanka Dies At 45

It's one of the most intriguing questions about the Solar System from the last five years: Is there a large planet, lurking out in the cold dark reaches, on an orbit so wide it could take 20,000 years to complete? The answer has proven elusive, but a new study reveals what could be traces of the mysterious hypothetical object's existence. Astronomer Michael Rowan-Robinson of Imperial College London in the UK conducted an analysis of data collected by the Infrared Astronomical Satellite (IRAS) in 1983, and found a trio of point sources that just might be Planet Nine. This, Rowan-Robinson concludes in his preprint...

ASTRONOMY ・ 16 HOURS AGO