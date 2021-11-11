Something Awful Founder Richard 'Lowtax' Kyanka Dies At 45

Click here to read the full article. Chris-Tia Donaldson, the lawyer-turned-beauty-executive who founded hair care brand TGIN, died Nov. 13 at age 42.
Donaldson's death was revealed via the brand's Instagram account in a video posted the next day. The cause of death was not disclosed.
“It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of our founder and CEO, Chris-Tia Donaldson, on the evening of Saturday, Nov. 13,” said Aris Singleton, Donaldson’s niece and employee, in the post.
“Through...
