CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Something Awful Founder Richard 'Lowtax' Kyanka Dies At 45

By Posted by msmash
News Slashdot
 5 days ago

Only in the sense that his heart did eventually stop after he shot himself. In case anyone thinks the above poster was just joking. He indeed did shoot himself. See the post from his wife (post was linked from the article that is linked to in...

news.slashdot.org

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Chris-Tia Donaldson, Founder of TGIN, Dies at 42

Click here to read the full article. Chris-Tia Donaldson, the lawyer-turned-beauty-executive who founded hair care brand TGIN, died Nov. 13 at age 42. Donaldson’s death was revealed via the brand’s Instagram account in a video posted the next day. The cause of death was not disclosed.More from WWDAbse-èl RTW Spring 2022Backstage at Dior Resort 2022Photos of Cynthia Erivo as Aretha Franklin in National Geographic's 'Genius: Aretha' Series “It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of our founder and CEO, Chris-Tia Donaldson, on the evening of Saturday, Nov. 13,” said Aris Singleton, Donaldson’s niece and employee, in the post. “Through...
RETAIL
ohmymag.co.uk

Prince Charles' alleged secret son finds new 'evidence' backing his claims

A man named Simon Dorante-Day, 55, from Australia has been sharing multiple stories, claiming that he is the Prince of Wales' and Duchess of Cornwall's child. Dorante-Dayhas been vociferous about his claim to be a member of the British Royal Family; he has produced several proofs to back this assertion.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Something Awful#Covid#Cancer#Tech
deseret.com

The U.S. made a big mistake when it comes to COVID-19, expert says

The United States government might have made a huge misstep when it comes to the pandemic, Dr. Scott Gottlieb said over the weekend. Gottlieb said on CBS’s “Face the Nation” that the government has done a poor job with its messaging about the coronavirus booster shot. “I think the confusing...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Best Life

If You're Over 65, Never Do This In the Bathroom, Mayo Clinic Warns

A lot can change with age, and for some seniors, those changes may include their bathroom habits. A 2014 report published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reveals that 51 percent of adults over the age of 65 suffer from bladder or bowel incontinence—a pair of conditions that often cause a frequent, sudden, or uncontrollable urge to go. "We found that half the population experienced urinary leakage or accidental bowel leakage, and about 25 percent had moderate, severe or very severe urinary leakage," explains the report's lead researcher, Yelena Gorina, a statistician at the CDC's National Center for Health Statistics.
LIFESTYLE
BBC

Covid: 'Putting people to sleep knowing they may not wake'

Putting Covid patients to sleep knowing they may not wake up is what an intensive care consultant says he hates. Dr David Hepburn is seeing unvaccinated people dying of Covid after a "really rapid and catastrophic deterioration". He said the impact of the Delta variant is most prominent in patients...
PUBLIC HEALTH
disneydining.com

Not a joke and kinda horrifying: Dolls in ‘It’s a Small World’ attraction have to have routine haircuts because their hair keeps growing

I know. I know. This post starts out sounding a bit like something from a Stephen King novel or a horror flick franchise. But alas, the chances are very good that you have been in the company of the terrifying dolls referenced here, as they are the ones inside the “it’s a small world” attraction at Disney World.
LIFESTYLE
MedicalXpress

Scientists identify second HIV patient whose body appears to have rid itself of the virus

During infection, HIV places copies of its genome into the DNA of cells, creating what is known as a viral reservoir. In this state, the virus effectively hides from anti-HIV drugs and the body's immune response. In most people, new viral particles are constantly made from this reservoir. Anti-retroviral therapy (ART) can prevent the new viruses from being made but cannot eliminate the reservoir, necessitating daily treatment to suppress the virus.
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

Mysterious Object Glimpsed Decades Ago Might Have Actually Been Planet Nine

It's one of the most intriguing questions about the Solar System from the last five years: Is there a large planet, lurking out in the cold dark reaches, on an orbit so wide it could take 20,000 years to complete? The answer has proven elusive, but a new study reveals what could be traces of the mysterious hypothetical object's existence. Astronomer Michael Rowan-Robinson of Imperial College London in the UK conducted an analysis of data collected by the Infrared Astronomical Satellite (IRAS) in 1983, and found a trio of point sources that just might be Planet Nine. This, Rowan-Robinson concludes in his preprint...
ASTRONOMY
Tracey Folly

My boyfriend moved in with another woman, and my best friend helped him

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I experienced firsthand. My boyfriend moved in with another woman, and my best friend helped him. I dated a man the summer after high school. In fact, that's exactly how long our relationship lasted: the three months from June through August, inclusive.

Comments / 0

Community Policy