JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Mid-Missourians vouch for new voting districts to be drawn within existing county lines at Thursday morning's public hearing. The Missouri House bipartisan redistricting commission held a public hearing Thursday morning in Jefferson City to hear testimony from people living in surrounding counties about what they want to see on the state representative maps. The redistricting process happens every 10 years following the U.S. Census. The commission has until Dec. 23 to turn in its map; if it doesn't meet this deadline, district lines will be drawn by judges.

JEFFERSON CITY, MO ・ 12 DAYS AGO