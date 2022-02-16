10 Best Restaurants Across NYC For Insanely Delicious Korean BBQ

Korean BBQ is a mainstay in South Korea with a rich cultural history , but luckily we have tons of delicious options that bring those savory flavors right here to NYC!

So we’ve rounded up some of the best eateries, based on both our experiences and the highest online reviews.

Most are located in Koreatown — the bustling Midtown neighborhood encompassing 31st to 33rd St. (between Broadway & Fifth Ave) that’s been home to many Korean restaurants and businesses since the ’70s — but others span the boroughs.

Time to chow down! Here are the best Korean BBQ restaurants in NYC:

Samwon Garden’s Manhattan outpost opened back in March of 2018 as the brand’s third overseas branch—and the very first location in the U.S.! Recently rebranded as Antoya offering a Korean-Italian twist, the elegant, three-story space in the heart of Koreatown was awarded a Bib Gourmand designation. It’s one of the oldest Korean BBQ restaurants in South Korea, and since it’s opening in 1976, the restaurant group has been known to have some of the best BBQ in the country. Read more here.

Where: 37 W 32nd St.

Let’s Meat created the first all-you-can-eat Korean barbecue in Manhattan in February of 2020—a concept that has proven popular in places like Los Angeles and South Korea over the years. And after pandemic closings, they’re back open for outdoor dining in NYC’s Koreatown, offering a $36.99 AYCE special including 18 items: 14 proteins, five side dishes, and four vegetables. Find out more here.

Where: 307 5th Ave.

3. Jongro BBQ, K-Town & Flushing, Queens

A top-tier chain restaurant in South Korea, Jongro’s very first U.S. location was right here in NYC in Koreatown. They always use fresh never frozen meat, with prime cuts delivered daily. Meats are butchered in-house, marinated to order, and cooked at your table with “laser thermometers and overhead smoke lamps to ensure unparalleled freshness.” One of their signature dishes is the Beef Platter, featuring brisket, skirt steak, ribeye, marinated chuck and kalbi (marinated short rib). Find more on their website here.

Where: 22 W 32nd St.

4. Baekjeong, Koreatown

The name of this Koreatown restaurant comes from the Korean word for “butcher,” and they’re known for serving the most high-quality meats. One of the top-rated restaurants in L.A., the NY outpost of Baekjeong opened in 2014. Coming from Korean wrestler and comedian Kang Ho Dong, Baekjeong “emulates the rustic and folksy qualities of a local barbeque bar in Korea.” Besides just cooking your meats on the tabletop grill, you can also enjoy eggs, vegetables, kimchi and their special cheesy corn mixture cook.

Where: 1 E 32nd St.

5. The Woo, SoHo

This bi-level restaurant in SoHo has stunning indoor & outdoor dining spaces. Besides just barbecue, of course, they have rice dishes like Bi Bim Bap, noodles, and soups and stews like Duk Guk and Yook Ke Jang. There’s also a happy hour on weekdays from 3-6 p.m. with Korean-inspired cocktails and small bites like pork belly buns and beef short rib dumplings.

Where: 206 Spring St.

6. Insa, Gowanus

Korean BBQ AND karaoke? Sign us up! This Brooklyn restaurant has karaoke rooms open on Wednesday-Saturday evenings (you can’t dine in the karaoke rooms, however, you’ll have to eat in the restaurant beforehand!). Though they have a lovely outdoor patio too, BBQ is only offered indoors at the special BBQ tables. All BBQ options are served with the daily banchan (side dish) selection, which is currently: Napa cabbage kimchi, squash, potato salad, seaweed salad, and mung bean jelly. See more on Insa’s website here .

Where: 328 Douglass St., Brooklyn

7. COTE Korean Steakhouse, Flatiron

Treat your self to a decadent night out at this high-end Korean steakhouse — NYC’s first! The restaurant “blends the dining experience of Korean barbecue together with the hallmarks of a classic American steakhouse,” and everything they serve is USDA Prime (the top 5 percent of American cattle or above), and American Wagyu (a crossbreed of Japanese Wagyu and American Black Angus). There’s also a creative craft cocktail list. See more here.

Where: 16 W 22nd St.

8. Tofu Tofu, Chinatown

This small-but-mighty Chinatown restaurant has some of the highest Korean BBQ ratings on Google. Besides just the BBQ, reviewers rave about their kimchi and tofu soups, and Korean fried chicken . They also have hot pot and, as you may have guessed, lots of tofu dishes!

Where: 96 Bowery

9. K’OOK, East Village

The KBBQ section on this menu is short, but the they have a wide range of classic Korean entrees, appetizers, and noodles across the board.

Where: 324 E 6th St.

10. Yoon Haeundae Galbi, Koreatown

This Koreatown mainstay spans two generations, as it was opened by the grandson of the owner of (and is modeled after) the iconic “Haeundae Sommunan Amso Galbijip” in South Korea which opened in 1964. Also known as “YOON,” the KBBQ restaurant gets its flavor profile from Busan, South Korea with a modern New York touch. See more on Yoon’s website here.

Where: 8 W 36th St.