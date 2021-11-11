CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Rod Stewart Reveals Why He Felt Getting Married At 34 Was 'Too Young'

By Megan Stinson
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BnOw9_0ctgczK100
Photo: Getty Images

Rod Stewart recently sat down with People magazine , and the rocker revealed why he felt as though getting married at 34 was still "too young." Stewart married his first wife, Alana Stewart , in 1979 when he was 34, and the rocker is now saying why he wasn't ready to settle down at the time.

"When I told my dad I was getting married, he said, 'You're far too young,'" Stewart said to People . "He was right. I still had a lot of living, partying, drinking and shagging to do."

Stewart divorced Alana just five years later in 1984, then got married again when he was 45 to model Rachel Hunter. However, that marriage didn't last, and the two divorced in 1999 after being together for nine years. Just a few days later, he met Penny Lancaster, who has been his wife since 2006.

"Rachel broke up with me on a Monday evening, and it was heartbreaking," Stewart said. "No one leaves Rod! [ Laughs ] But that Saturday night, I met Penny at the Dorchester hotel in London. The bass player in my band, Carmine, said, 'Listen, you've just come out of a long nine-year marriage. You're not ready yet.' I nearly strangled him!"

Stewart's confession that he was a ladies' man all throughout his first marriage comes as no surprise. Two years ago, Stewart revealed that he had joined antiwar protests in the 1960s to attract women . "We used to go to all the C.N.D. [Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament} marches," Stewart said on an episode of the BBC's Reel Stories. "I used to do it to get shagged. I didn't care about the war actually. It was just rebellion, that's all it was."

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Blake Shelton reveals why he married Gwen Stefani – and fans are in tears

Blake Shelton has revealed the heart-melting reason why he married his wife Gwen Stefani after releasing a special song he wrote for his bride. The Voice star dropped his new single, We Can Reach The Stars, on Friday and revealed it is very close to the couple's hearts as he sang it to Gwen at their July wedding as part of his vows. The song details the love between the couple and includes the lyrics: "And I know we can reach the stars, that's how far my love will go for you".
CELEBRITIES
extratv

Reality Star Trevor Jones Dead at 34

“Millionaire Matchmaker” alum Trevor Jones has died at the age of 34. Earlier this month, Jones died unexpectedly of vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, his friends revealed on his GoFundMe page. According to MayoClinic.com, vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome “can cause the walls of your blood vessels, intestines or uterus to rupture.”. The page...
CELEBRITIES
Life and Style Weekly

Kristen Stewart and Girlfriend Dylan Meyer Are Engaged After 2 Years Together: ‘It’s Happening’  

Congrats! Kristen Stewart and girlfriend Dylan Meyer are engaged after two years of dating, the Spencer actress confirmed on Tuesday, November 2. “We’re marrying, we’re totally gonna do it,” the Twilight star, 31, gushed on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show. “I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it. We’re marrying, it’s happening.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rod Stewart
Person
Rachel Hunter
Person
Alana Stewart
Person
Penny Lancaster
hypefresh.co

Will Smith Reveals That He Fell In Love With Stockard Channing While He Was Married

Sheree Zampino, born November 16, 1967, whixh makes her a Scorpio. Scorpio women are mysterious and deep. Not many know much about a Scorpio woman, unless she makes it known. Over the years, since the separation of the two, the media seemed to overlook Zampino as she’s well off the radar. However, she is the mother of Will’s son Trey, who is 28 years old.
RELATIONSHIPS
Best Life

Katie Couric Felt "A Little Naughty" About Dating a Man 17 Years Younger

Katie Couric is revealing some of her deepest feelings in her new book, Going There, available Oct. 26—and she's not sugar-coating her experiences. In the buzzed-about tell-all, she opens up about her "dangerous" eating disorder, explains the real reason why she left the Today show, and characterizes the anchor she replaced in terms that "stunned" Deborah Norville. In a media blitz aimed at promoting the book, Couric is revealing even more eyebrow-raising details, including juicy morsels about her love life. Read on to find out what she said in a recent interview about her relationship with a much younger man.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Getting Married#War#Reel Stories
Closer Weekly

Jack Osbourne Is a Hardworking Dad of 3! Meet His Adorable Daughters with Ex-Wife Lisa Stelly

Jack Osbourne grew up in the spotlight as the son of one of the most famous rockstars in the entire world, Ozzy Osbourne. The reality star has an adorable family of his own with ex-wife Lisa Stelly. His three daughters, Pearl, Andy and Minnie, are the light of his life. The girls have even joined him on the road while filming his History Channel reality series, Ozzy & Jack’s World Detour.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HuffingtonPost

Adele Reveals The Moment She First Admitted Her Marriage Was Ending

Adele opened up about the breakdown of her marriage and the events that inspired her new album in an interview with Oprah Winfrey that aired Sunday night on CBS. “I do remember one of my friends, we were answering these questions in this very bougie magazine, and it was something like, ‘What’s something that no one would ever know about you?’” Adele recalled. “And I just said it in front of three of my friends. I was like, ‘I’m really not happy. I’m not not living. I’m just plodding along.’ And I remember there was a lyric that I wrote that I put on a song on ’25,’ which was ‘I want to live and not just survive.’ And I definitely felt like that.”
CELEBRITIES
Harper's Bazaar

Adele Reveals the Moment She Knew She Wanted a Divorce

Adele opened up about her realization that she wanted a divorce. In her intimate interview with media icon Oprah Winfrey, the "Easy on Me" singer opened up about her decision to get divorced from her ex-husband, Simon Konecki, and how she reflected on the experience in her upcoming album, 30. The pop star also got candid about her thoughts on marriage and the nuclear family.
RELATIONSHIPS
Ultimate Classic Rock

Rod Stewart, ‘The Tears of Hercules': Album Review

At 76, Rod Stewart isn't about to let go of his rapscallion ways - at least not in song. But as he cries The Tears of Hercules on his 31st studio album, and first set of new material in three years, Stewart is both rascal and rhapsodist, taking in across its 12 songs the full measure of a life that ranges from a schoolboy doing time with "Maggie May" to a senior who's comfortably moving to the rhythm of his rock 'n' roll heart.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Review: Rod Stewart Returns with a Mixed Bag

Respect the aging rock star. Now 76, Rod Stewart is a multimillionaire who doesn’t need to sing another note, or play another gig, and can live out the rest of his days in the comfort of knowing he has been there, done that, and has the catalog and bank account to prove it.
CELEBRITIES
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

107K+
Followers
12K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy