CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

540110_6_.jpg

The Press
The Press
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Parents Are Students’ First Teachers and Greatest Advocates. It is not a novel concept that family engagement is one of the strongest predictors of...

www.thepress.net

Comments / 0

Related
The Press

558804_6_.jpg

College Education, and the Specious Correlation Between Major and Success. Conservatives rightly decry the Lefty tendency to group people by race, gender, class, and all manner of other factors that only distinguish humans in the most surface of ways. The members of the Right would prefer that people be judged as individuals. They’re correct.
COLLEGES
Longview News-Journal

20211106_190009.jpg

PHOTO GALLERY: Pinecrest Country Club Black-Tie Bingo. The Pinecrest Country Club celebrated 100 years with a Black-Tie Bingo event on Saturday. Be…
SOCIETY
The Press

532881_6_.jpg

If Republicans Bet Against Vaccines for Children, Their Schools Will Lose. For millions of parents anxiously awaiting approval of a COVID vaccine for their 5-to-11-year-old children, the wait is over. Last week’s CDC approval of this tremendous scientific achievement for young children can make their families and communities safer and prevent additional disease and death. For schools — the only institutions where vaccine-ineligible people still congregate each day — it could return some approximation of pre-pandemic normalcy much sooner. Ultimately, however, those benefits don’t come from a vaccine approval, but from actual vaccinations. Resistance to getting shots in children’s arms likely won’t come from the parents who have anxiously awaited this vaccine approval, but from the vaccine-hesitant parents. Those parents are overwhelmingly Republicans.
U.S. POLITICS
The Press

559040_6_.jpg

Single people are 70% more likely than married people to meet the World Health Organization's (WHO) physical activity recommendations, according to a survey of 4,460 people living in Poland.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jpg#Education For All
news-shield.com

collegestudents_generic_2021.jpg

Long-term benefits of the PA 529 Education Savings Program. Families with students planning a future that includes college should know about the PA 529 College and Career Savings Program. Are you familiar with how they work?
COLLEGES
The Press

558906_6_.jpg

If Employees Are Forbidden to Talk Politics, Why Do Their CEOs?. Southwest Airlines “does not condone Employees sharing their personal political opinions while on the job.” Or at least that is what the company said after a pilot allegedly used the political euphemism “Let’s Go Brandon” on a recent flight.
Gwinnett Daily Post

15907_B.jpg

Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
The Press

559036_6_.jpg

They’ve come from far and wide to Glasgow for yet another climate summit — the scientists, the politicians, and the protesters — all vowing to save the planet. Although most of the dignitaries, presenters, and attendees at COP26 are sincere about wanting to lessen the threat of global warming, the conference agenda does not include discussion of, let alone action on, the already-available technology that could slow Earth’s inexorable warming. It’s getting to be an old, if depressing, story.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
The Press

558821_6_.jpg

Morning Joe Wakes Up and Smells the (Bitter) Coffee. What a difference a day makes — especially when it’s Election Day!
FOOD & DRINKS
Watauga Democrat

Vet Day Speaker_0657_CR.jpg

App State community honors military Mountaineers, hears military family perspective. Trusted local news has never been more important, but providing the information you need, information that can change sometimes minute-by-minute, requires a partnership with you, our readers. Please consider making a contribution today to support this vital resource that you and countless others depend on.
POLITICS
AFP

Philippines re-opens 100 schools for in-person classes

Thousands of children in the Philippines were allowed to return to classrooms Monday for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, as a pilot re-opening of schools got under way. The Philippines has recorded more than 2.8 million infections since the start of the pandemic, but the daily case rate has fallen dramatically in recent weeks. 
The Press

New Hampshire Society for Technology in Education Partners with Scrible

New Hampshire Society for Technology in Education (NHSTE) Partners with Scrible to Help Schools Affordably Access Its Research and Writing Platform. SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scrible, a modern research and writing platform for students, teachers and librarians, announced today a new partnership with the New Hampshire Society for Technology in Education (NHSTE) to provide the state's K12 schools access to its software at a reduced price.
EDUCATION
parentherald.com

Reading Skills Among First Graders Significantly Declining Due to the Pandemic

The first few months of the resumption of in-person classes in the U.S., post-pandemic, has laid bare what many experts have anticipated. Students, especially first graders, are falling behind on their reading skills. Per a report on USA Today, the pandemic disruption to learning is mostly affecting elementary students because...
EDUCATION
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Free outdoor food pantry opens at Madison East High School

MADISON, Wis. — Students in the Food Equity Club at Madison East High School opened a free outdoor food pantry on Tuesday. The new pantry will be stocked with canned food available 24/7 for any member of the Madison community. Club members and faculty advisor Helena White coordinate food donations from generous community donors. Painted in the school’s signature purple...
MADISON, WI
The 74

Learning Pod Teachers Say They Don’t Want to Return to Traditional Classrooms

Samantha had been a veteran educator for fourteen years, first as a classroom teacher and then a principal, when the pandemic shut down schools. Last year, when she learned about the then-growing learning pod movement, she thought starting one would help solve several immediate problems.  “[My daughter] needs social interaction,” she said in an interview. […]
EDUCATION
republic-online.com

collegestudents_generic_2021.jpg

Long-term benefits of the PA 529 Education Savings Program. Families with students planning a future that includes college should know about the PA 529 College and Career Savings Program. Are you familiar with how they work?
COLLEGES
The Press

The Press

Brentwood, CA
1K+
Followers
26K+
Post
194K+
Views
ABOUT

We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

 https://www.thepress.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy