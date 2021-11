The experimental antiviral pill Paxlovid reduced the rate of hospitalization and death from COVID-19 by nearly 90% in clinical trials, drugmaker Pfizer has announced. The news follows the clinical trial success of molnupiravir, a COVID-19 antiviral pill developed by Merck and Ridgeback Therapeutics, which is up for emergency use authorization in the United States. Pfizer is aiming for an EUA as well, and said it plans to submit its new data to the Food and Drug Administration as soon as possible.

INDUSTRY ・ 7 DAYS AGO