Jay-Z Scores A Huge Win In Cologne Lawsuit

By Kiyonna Anthony
 5 days ago

Photo: Getty Images

Jay-Z has yet another win under his belt.

On Wednesday, the hip hop mogul was all smiles leaving a New York City courtroom after a judge ruled that he didn’t breach his contract in his endorsement deal with Parlux Fragrances and Gold by Jay Z fragrance line. Reports say that the court's recent ruling will to avoid the $67 million in damages that Parlux was originally seeking.

Hov was sued by the fragrance company after they claimed he breached an endorsement deal for a “Gold Jay-Z” cologne brand by failing to properly promote it. However, Jay countersued the brand for $6 million in royalties, saying that he fulfilled his obligations under the agreement despite numerous missteps from Parlux that threatened to damage his personal brand.

After the verdict was read aloud in court, Justice Andrew Borrok said to an attorney for Parlux:

"You failed to prove your case, they failed to prove their case. You're excused."

Hov also made a statement following the ruling, telling reporters :

"I’d like to express my gratitude to the jury, especially during these difficult times.”

During the three-week long trial, which kicked off in October, Parlux also accused the Roc Nation Founder of deleting e-mails which they believed to be evidence that could’ve been used against him. But Jay spoke out during the hearing, saying:

“You have me on trial from something I didn’t do. did a lot for the Gold Jay-Z launch. I had a year to complete these [obligations], correct? I don’t know if you answered my question. I had a year to complete these right?”

Aside from his legal debacle, Jay-Z has been busy going viral and attending red carpets for his Netlfix film The Harder They Fall .

Check out the critically acclaimed Black Western streaming now.

