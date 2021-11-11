532881_6_.jpg

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Press
The Press
 5 days ago
If Republicans Bet Against Vaccines for Children, Their Schools Will Lose. For millions of parents anxiously awaiting approval of a COVID vaccine for their 5-to-11-year-old children,...

www.thepress.net

The Press

Parents Are Students’ First Teachers and Greatest Advocates. It is not a novel concept that family engagement is one of the strongest predictors of children’s school success. Studies over the past 50 years demonstrate a positive relationship between family engagement and student achievement for students of all backgrounds. Children are most successful when supported by families and schools working together collaboratively. As a parent, I understand the unique needs and learning behaviors of my children more than anyone. Through my respective roles as an educator and a federal K-12 policy professional, I also understand the nuances of balancing parental input with a safe and effective education for all students.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Best Life

Don't Get a Booster Shot Without Doing This First, Experts Warn

30 million people in the U.S. have gotten a booster COVID shot already, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Only some people are technically eligible for an additional shot right now, as both the CDC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are still deliberating opening up qualifications for third doses. Several states, including New York, Colorado, New Mexico, and Arkansas, have recently bypassed these agencies, however, and are already recommending that health care providers in these states provide an additional shot to anyone over the age of 18, expanding booster eligibility to millions more residents. But if you're planning to get your booster soon, you have to make sure you're fully prepared for your appointment.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

Audit: Governor improperly used COVID funds for salaries

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A state audit report on government spending released Monday accused Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds of using nearly $450,000 in federal coronavirus relief funds to pay salaries for 21 staff members for three months last year and concealing the spending by passing it through the state Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.
PUBLIC HEALTH
austincountynewsonline.com

CDC Admits No Record Of Naturally Immune Transmitting COVID-19

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) says it has no record of people who are naturally immune transmitting the virus that causes COVID-19. The federal health agency was asked during the fall by a lawyer on behalf of the Informed Consent Action Network for documents “reflecting any documented case of an individual who: (1) never received a COVID-19 vaccine; (2) was infected with COVID-19 once, recovered, and then later became infected again; and (3) transmitted SARS-CoV-2 to another person when reinfected.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
republic-online.com

Long-term benefits of the PA 529 Education Savings Program. Families with students planning a future that includes college should know about the PA 529 College and Career Savings Program. Are you familiar with how they work?
COLLEGES
Watauga Democrat

App State community honors military Mountaineers, hears military family perspective. Trusted local news has never been more important, but providing the information you need, information that can change sometimes minute-by-minute, requires a partnership with you, our readers. Please consider making a contribution today to support this vital resource that you and countless others depend on.
POLITICS
The Press

New Hampshire Society for Technology in Education Partners with Scrible

New Hampshire Society for Technology in Education (NHSTE) Partners with Scrible to Help Schools Affordably Access Its Research and Writing Platform. SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scrible, a modern research and writing platform for students, teachers and librarians, announced today a new partnership with the New Hampshire Society for Technology in Education (NHSTE) to provide the state's K12 schools access to its software at a reduced price.
EDUCATION
The Hollywood Reporter

U.S. Surgeon General Responds to Matthew McConaughey’s Stance on Vaccinating Children Against COVID-19

Amid Matthew McConaughey weighing a run for governor of Texas, the actor has clarified part of his stance on mandatory vaccination, saying he “couldn’t mandate” it yet for young Americans. While appearing at The New York Times‘ DealBook summit on Tuesday, the Interstellar and Dallas Buyers Club actor reiterated his support on masking up during the pandemic, telling Andrew Ross Sorkin, “It’s not the vaccine. It’s a mask. No harm proven and we only prove that it can be healthy. It’s a small inconvenience for a possible long-term freedom.” He also confirmed that he and other adult members of his family, including...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Press

They’ve come from far and wide to Glasgow for yet another climate summit — the scientists, the politicians, and the protesters — all vowing to save the planet. Although most of the dignitaries, presenters, and attendees at COP26 are sincere about wanting to lessen the threat of global warming, the conference agenda does not include discussion of, let alone action on, the already-available technology that could slow Earth’s inexorable warming. It’s getting to be an old, if depressing, story.
ENVIRONMENT
The Press

Single people are 70% more likely than married people to meet the World Health Organization's (WHO) physical activity recommendations, according to a survey of 4,460 people living in Poland.
SOCIETY
The Press

Good morning, it's Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, Veterans Day. In the nation's capital, the occasion will be commemorated with a "Bells of Peace Ceremony" at the new National World War I Memorial. The event includes a wreath laying, the reading of the Archibald MacLeish poem "The Young Dead Soldiers Do Not Speak," and an 11 a.m. tolling of bells, followed by a performance of "Taps" echoing from buglers in WWI uniforms. All of it in homage to those who served in the "Great War," and to remember the armistice that finally ended it at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918.
FESTIVAL
The Press

Last week, voters in Pennsylvania’s key swing counties sent a message to Republicans: Nominate a competent candidate who cares about our quality of life, and we’ll give you a win. Given that a few thousand of these voters can easily determine statewide and even national elections, the GOP should take this message to heart.
ELECTIONS
The Press

College Education, and the Specious Correlation Between Major and Success. Conservatives rightly decry the Lefty tendency to group people by race, gender, class, and all manner of other factors that only distinguish humans in the most surface of ways. The members of the Right would prefer that people be judged as individuals. They’re correct.
COLLEGES
Gwinnett Daily Post

ATLANTA – Georgians whose cities and counties would be divided under a new state House map proposed by legislative Republicans complained Monday the new districts would unfairly dilute their voting power. During a nearly three-hour hearing, residents from Coweta County, Peachtree City, Dunwoody and other communities pleaded with members of the House Legislative & Congressional […]
ATLANTA, GA
The Press

Virginia’s election results, and the tremendous success of Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin, send a clear sign: If the 2024 presidential election was held today, former President Trump would win decisively and sweep a whole new wave of America First patriots into office.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
northcentralpa.com

Low-emissions natural gas company to bring $6 billion plant to Luzerne County. Nacero Inc. is bringing lower carbon, zero sulfur gasoline to Pennsylvania. Made from a comb…
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Press

The Press

