CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Imprisoned lottery computer tech seeks to overturn sentence

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n2Hja_0ctgWoiA00

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A man who is serving a 25-year prison sentence for rigging computers to win lottery jackpots for himself, friends and family is suing Iowa, claiming he was pressured four years ago to plead guilty to crimes he did not commit. Eddie Tipton filed documents starting the lawsuit from prison in January 2020. He wants the court to halt all restitution he’s been ordered to pay until a trial is held. A lawyer from the Iowa attorney general’s office asked a judge to dismiss Tipton’s lawsuit as frivolous. Tipton in 2017 accepted a plea agreement and was ordered to repay $2 million in ill-gotten winnings from lotteries in Colorado, Wisconsin, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Western Iowa Today

Ex-pork buyer dies in Iowa crash following fraud indictment

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A former manager for an influential Iowa-based pork dealer has died in a crash, days after federal prosecutors charged him in a scheme to swindle hog farmers through fraudulent buying practices. The Iowa State Patrol says 70-year-old Steven Demaray, the former regional buying manager for Lynch Livestock, was driving a truck that crashed head-on Monday morning into a concrete overpass support pier on Highway 63 near New Hampton, where he lived. Demaray, who was known by his nickname “Shooter,” was the only person in the vehicle and died at a hospital. An accident report released Tuesday gave no indication why his truck left the road. A federal grand jury on Nov. 4 indicted Demaray and a former Lynch Livestock bookkeeper on two counts of mail fraud. Demaray had pleaded not guilty.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Iowa’s Governor Offers Narrow Interpretation Of COVID Bill She Signed Last Month

(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa’s governor is offering a narrow interpretation of the bill she signed into law last month concerning COVID vaccination requirements for private-sector workers. Governor Kim Reynolds says only workers who claim a religious or medical exemption – then have that claim rejected by their employer – are eligible for unemployment benefits. Reynolds suggests that it won’t be a large group of unvaccinated Iowans qualifying for unemployment benefits. She says she’s heard from employers, particularly in the health care industry, who are worried about staffing shortages if they are required to dismiss workers who don’t get a COVID shot. Iowa has joined three multi-state lawsuits challenging federal vaccination requirements.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Pharmacies Struggle To Hire Technicians

(Des Moines, IA) — The problem isn’t new, but it’s getting worse. Iowa pharmacies say they are still struggling to hire technicians. Walgreens has raised its pay to 15-dollars an hour and it is now offering bonuses as it tries to hire and retain staff members. The Iowa Pharmacy Association says it may be a combination of where we are in the pandemic and the burnout that nearly all health care providers are experiencing. There’s little reason to think it’s going to get better soon because enrollment is down at pharmacy schools.
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Iowa State
Des Moines, IA
Government
Des Moines, IA
Lifestyle
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
State
Colorado State
Local
Iowa Government
City
Des Moines, IA
State
Oklahoma State
Western Iowa Today

100th Freedom Rock to be located at Adventureland Park in Altoona

(Greenfield) Ray “Bubba” Sorensen II and his wife Maria announced on Thursday that the 100th Freedom Rock will be located at Adventureland Park in Altoona. In 1999, Ray Sorensen painted the original Freedom Rock in Adair County. Over the past two decades, the artist and his family toured the state of Iowa painting giant boulders in all 99 Iowa counties as a thank you to our nation’s veterans to honor their service to our country. After finishing the tour, Sorensen decided to cap it off with the 100th Freedom Rock. The Sorensen’s conducted an auction, and the family accepted a $20,000 bid. A portion of the proceeds will go to The Puppy Jake Foundation and T.A.P.S. Foundation.
ALTOONA, IA
Western Iowa Today

Audit: Governor improperly used COVID funds for salaries

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A new state audit report on government spending accuses Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds of using nearly $450,000 in federal coronavirus relief funds to pay salaries for 21 members of her staff for three months last year and concealing the spending by passing it through the Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management. State Auditor Rob Sand says a review of the state’s payroll system shows the money was used to pay the governor’s office staff, but it’s unclear why she had to take federal money to pay the salaries and why the funds weren’t initially in her budget. Reynolds’ office responded Monday by saying she is working to provide federal officials the documentation needed to approve the funds.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

12 Hogs Die After Semi Trailer Tips in Story County

(Gilbert, IA) — About one dozen hogs are dead after a semi tipped over Monday in central Iowa near Gilbert. The Story County Sheriff’s Office says new gravel on the shoulder of Highway 65 caused the semi trailer carrying 100 pigs to tip onto its side in the ditch. The driver wasn’t hurt, but veterinarians from Iowa State University had to euthanize a dozen pigs due to their injuries. The Story County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook, “this is a pig deal. Highway 65 at 160th Street will be shut down as a semi has tipped with hogs.”
STORY COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Congresswoman Axne Not Worried That Inflation Will Be Long-Term Issue

(Des Moines, IA) — Congresswoman Cindy Axne says she isn’t worried that inflation will be a long-term issue. The Iowa Democrat was in Des Moines Friday to announce her plans to run for the state’s newly-configured Third Congressional District. Axne blames escalating prices the nation’s supply chain issues and worker shortages during the pandemic. She says the same issues are present all around the world and the US isn’t the only country dealing with them. Axne says economies are rebounding and people are ready to buy things, but not having a functioning supply chain is causing inflation.
DES MOINES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Computers#Lotteries#Prison#Ap
Western Iowa Today

Marion Man Sentenced To Prison For Mail Fraud

(Marion, IA) — An eastern Iowa man has been sentenced to three years in prison for postage fraud. Forty-three-year-old Bradley Jon Matheny was found guilty in March of postage meter forgery and counterfeiting connected to an eBay business he ran out of his home in Marion. Prosecutors say by altering numbers Matheny shipped his goods via the U-S Postal Service and was able to pay First Class rates, while getting the quicker and more expensive Priority Mail shipping.
MARION, IA
Western Iowa Today

Post-Election Audit to be conducted in Adair County

(Adair Co.) On Thursday, November 18, 2021, the Adair County ASVP Board will meet at 9:00 a.m. at the Adair County Courthouse (400 Public Sq, Greenfield, IA) to conduct the post-election audit of the voting system used in the November 2, 2021 City/School Election as required by Iowa Code §50.51. The audit is open to the public.
ADAIR COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Grassley Praises Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill Signed by Biden

(Washington, DC) — US Senator Chuck Grassley calls the bipartisan infrastructure package signed into law by President Biden “an investment in Iowa’s future.” Grassley was the lone Republican in the state’s delegation to vote for the one-point-two-trillion-dollar measure. Iowa is expected to receive up to five-billion dollars for projects on everything from roads to public transportation to airports. Grassley says 300-million dollars will help repair the 23 percent of Iowa’s bridges that are structurally deficient, which ranks 50th in the US. He also says there is four-billion dollars for highway improvements and money to improve broadband internet service in rural Iowa. Grassley was invited to the White House bill signing Monday, but didn’t have enough advanced notice to make it.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Western Iowa Today

South Carolina man gets 50 years for killing mother in Iowa

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — A judge has sentenced a South Carolina man to 50 years in prison for the 2020 stabbing death of his mother in Sioux City, Iowa. District Judge Jeffrey Neary on Friday sentenced 32-year-old Paul Belk, of Beaufort, South Carolina, after finding him guilty on Oct. 1 of second-degree murder and possession of marijuana. The Sioux City Journal reports Belk must serve as least 35 years before he’s eligible for parole. Belk stabbed his mother, Lisa Belk, 16 times with two knives and a pair of scissors while they were an apartment on April 14, 2020. He had arrived in Sioux City the day before. Belk’s lawyers argued he was insane at the time of the assault. A prosecution psychologist said Belk was able to distinguish right from wrong.
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Lottery
Western Iowa Today

Mills County Sheriff’s Report

(Mills Co.) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports multiple arrests between November 10th and November 16th. Joshua Edward James Miller, 28, of Omaha, Nebraska, was arrested November 10th on a warrant for OWI 1st. Bond was set at $1,000. Cheyenne Rose Lopez, 25, was arrested November 10th on a warrant...
MILLS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Des Moines police identify man killed in shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Des Moines police have identified an 18-year-old man killed Sunday morning in a shooting. Police say Monday that Dean Titus Deng of Des Moines died in the shooting, which also left another man injured. Police haven’t identified the second man. Police responded to a report of a shooting about 4 a.m. Sunday and found one man in a car. He was rushed to a hospital, where he died. The other man was in good condition at a hospital. The death was the 12th homicide in Des Moines in 2021.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Nebraska man injured in Mills County accident

(Mills Co.) A Nebraska man suffered serious injuries in a single vehicle accident in Mills County on Monday. The Mills County Sheriff’s Office says 20-year-old Michael Hernandez, of Omaha, was driving a 2003 Chevy westbound on Lambert Avenue when the front passenger tire had a blowout. Hernandez lost control, overcorrected and the vehicle entered the north ditch where it rolled. Hernandez was ejected from the vehicle.
NEBRASKA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Des Moines firefighters say woman killed in house fire

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Officials in Des Moines say a woman has died in a house fire. The fire was reported Sunday evening by a neighbor in a residential area between the city’s Union Park and Fairmont Park neighborhoods. Arriving firefighters learned that a man and his mother had been in the house when the fire broke out. The man was able to escape but told firefighters his mother was trapped inside. Firefighters were hindered by flames, but found the woman about 20 minutes later inside the burning home. She did not survive. Officials have not released the woman’s name. Investigators later said a space heater had been found in the home’s basement surrounded by blankets and could have been the cause of the fire.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Mason City Board To Vote On Dropping Mohawks Nickname

(Mason City, IA) — The Mason City School Board will consider a proposal tonight to stop using “Mohawks” as the name of the district’s mascot. The Superintendent in a memo to the board recommends that they direct the administration to start the transition from the use of the Mohawk name and mascot, including Native American images, symbols, and likenesses to a new mascot immediately. His timeline to adopt a new mascot is July 1st of 2022.
MASON CITY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Congresswoman Axne Will Run For Re-Election in Iowa’s New 3rd District

(West Des Moines, IA) — Congresswoman Cindy Axne will seek re-election for a third term in the U-S House in Iowa’s new 3rd District. The Democrat from West Des Moines had been considering a run for governor. Axne says she took some time to make the decision because she wanted to assess where she could make the most impact for Iowa. The new redistricting plan placed Axne and Republican Congresswoman Marianette Miller-Meeks in the 3rd District, but Miller-Meeks has decided to run in Iowa’s new 1st District.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Train derailment into Mississippi River near Montrose

(Montrose) The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says at approximately 11:50 PM on Saturday, a train collided with a barge that had been parked along the shore of the Mississippi River near Montrose in Lee County, Iowa. The southbound train operated by BNSF hit the stationary barge, derailing two locomotives...
MONTROSE, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
7K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy