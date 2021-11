Music from the stage enveloped the audience in the darkened auditorium. After the last notes were played by the string players, a standing ovation erupted from the audience. The Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School’s music department held their 2021 Fall Concert Tuesday evening. The performances were held at the Martha’s Vineyard Performing Arts Center and it was the first time the school held in-person performances since the pandemic began. The MVRHS orchestra (led by orchestra teacher Rebecca Laird), concert band (led by music teacher Ray Fallon), vocal ensemble (led by performing arts department chair Abigail chandler), big band (led by Fallon), and the Minnesingers (led by Chandler) all performed during the concert. Guest musicians, such as Tisbury School instrumental teacher Kathleen Cadorette, played an oboe solo with the orchestra, also performed with the MVRHS students during some of the songs.

EDGARTOWN, MA ・ 13 DAYS AGO