Sales of personal accessories in Asia Pacific declined by 16% in 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic led to national lockdowns, social distancing, store closures and travel restrictions, thereby causing regional demand to suffer. However, the level of decline was one of the smallest when compared with the 19% global decline, as it was the first region to enter the recovery phase. Furthermore, consumers from Asia Pacific drove sales domestically as they were unable to travel, spend and shop overseas. The industry also benefited from a polarisation in consumer spending, towards either the highest-end brands or the lowest-priced deals, with some consumers buying fine jewellery and other luxury goods as an investment.

RETAIL ・ 4 DAYS AGO