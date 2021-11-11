Month Long Search for Dangerous Serial Robbery Suspect Comes to an End

ABILENE, TX – The Abilene Police Department Major Investigation Bureau with the assistance of the Patrol Division arrested 56-year-old Carlos Smith of Abilene Wednesday afternoon.

According to the a press release, the APD received the call of a robbery in progress at a convenience store located in the 900 block of East South 11th St. at 10:55 a.m. on Wednesday, November 10, 2021. The suspect fled the scene prior to police arrival. He was located later and taken into custody.

After being interviewed by investigators, Smith was charged with five counts of robbery for a string of recent robberies across the city of Abilene dating back to early October. The most recent robberies occurred on November 7, 8, and 10.

Smith was transported to the Taylor County Jail to be arraigned on the robbery charges. He is also being held on an outstanding Burglary of a Building warrant. The bond for the Burglary of a Building warrant is set at $15,000.