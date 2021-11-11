CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Month Long Search for Dangerous Serial Robbery Suspect Comes to an End

By Matt Trammell
San Angelo LIVE!
San Angelo LIVE!
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09hhx3_0ctgUgim00

ABILENE, TX – The Abilene Police Department Major Investigation Bureau with the assistance of the Patrol Division arrested 56-year-old Carlos Smith of Abilene Wednesday afternoon.

According to the a press release, the APD received the call of a robbery in progress at a convenience store located in the 900 block of East South 11th St. at 10:55 a.m. on Wednesday, November 10, 2021. The suspect fled the scene prior to police arrival. He was located later and taken into custody.

After being interviewed by investigators, Smith was charged with five counts of robbery for a string of recent robberies across the city of Abilene dating back to early October. The most recent robberies occurred on November 7, 8, and 10.

Smith was transported to the Taylor County Jail to be arraigned on the robbery charges. He is also being held on an outstanding Burglary of a Building warrant. The bond for the Burglary of a Building warrant is set at $15,000.

Comments / 0

Related
San Angelo LIVE!

Police Investigating Bizarre Late Night Shooting

ABILENE, TX –– A bizarre late-night shooting involving a pedestrian is under investigation by the Abilene Police Department. According to APD, the victim was walking on the 700 block of Elm Street when a stranger armed with a pistol began to fire at him. At least one of the bullets would strike the victim in the upper arm. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment and police continue working on identifying the shooter.
ABILENE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Texas Rangers Offering Reward for Information on Brutal Stabbing Cold Case Murder

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is seeking information in the 1981 cold case homicide of 22-year-old Karen Lynn Douglas, of Harris County. An increased reward of up to $6,000 is now offered for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible if the tip is received before the next featured cold case is announced. A $3,000 reward for information leading to an arrest is routinely offered on all cases on the Texas Rangers’ Cold Case website. On Jan. 6, 1981, Douglas was found stabbed to death in her Houston home. Her mother found Douglas when she came to the house…
AUSTIN, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Angelo State University Police Capture Fugitive After Month Long Hunt

SAN ANGELO, TX – After a month long search, the Angelo State University Police Department confirmed the arrest of a criminal mischief suspect. According to the Angelo State Police Department, on Nov. 15, Consuelo Alicia Hernandez-Martinez, 26, was arrested and placed into the Tom Green County Detention Facility for criminal mischief $2,500 to $30,000. ASU PD sent out a wanted person notice last month in an attempt to locate Hernandez-Martinez.  Hernandez-Martinez's bond is set at $15,000. She has previously been booked in the jail for assault that caused bodily injury to a family member in…
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Two Illegal Aliens Killed in Crash Fleeing Border Agents

SONOITA, AZ – On Nov. 12, 2021, an Infiniti sedan, followed by a Toyota Camry, arrived at a U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint on State Route 83, near Sonoita, Ariz.  A Border Patrol Agent working the primary inspection area noticed people laying down in the backseat area of the Infiniti and referred the vehicle to the secondary inspection area.  The Infiniti accelerated quickly and fled the checkpoint. A Border Patrol Agent working in the secondary inspection area attempted to activate a remote Vehicle Immobilization Device to disable the vehicle’s tires.  However, the remote VID failed to deploy…
SONOITA, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Abilene, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Abilene, TX
Crime & Safety
San Angelo LIVE!

Agents Rescue 5-year-old Girl Abandoned on Island in the Rio Grande

EAGLE PASS, TX – U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to Eagle Pass Station rescued a 5-year-old girl after she was left on an island, Nov. 13. Agents encountered a group of illegal aliens who illegally entered the U.S. near Eagle Pass, Texas. An adult female in the group reported to agents that her minor daughter was left behind on an island in the Rio Grande between the U.S. and Mexico. Agents notified the Eagle Pass Station Riverine Unit who immediately responded to the area and located a total of 10 illegals on the island, including the juvenile daughter.  The family members, both…
EAGLE PASS, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Man Threatens Roommate With Knife Over A Stolen Quarter

ABILENE, TX –– An Abilene man is facing serious charges after getting into an argument over a quarter. According to the Abilene Police Department, Ross Wilson and his roommate got into a fight over the alleged theft of the coin. During the argument, Wilson threatened the roommate with a knife. As a result,  Wilson was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony Wilson was booked into the Taylor County Jail and his bond has been set at $12,000.
ABILENE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Sexagenarian Arrested After Dealing Crystal Meth

ALPINE, TX –– A 60-year-old Alpine woman is in jail after allegedly aiding in the distribution of illegal narcotics. According to the Brewster County Sheriff's Office, Laurie Kirchner was arrested after officers executed a search warrant in her home. While details of Kirchner's involvement have not been released at this time, she has been charged with aiding and abetting by others, and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance of crystal meth. The arrest is part of a larger ongoing drug investigation by the state.
ALPINE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Watch: Victim Airlifted After Traumatic Injury

VERIBEST, TX –– Shortly after 3:00 p.m. first responders were dispatched to  Lonestar Farmers' Co-Op for reports of a traumatic injury. According to scanner reports, the victim had suffered a major laceration to his arm. As a result, AirMed1 responded to the scene and the victim was airlifted to the hospital. Official details regarding the cause of the accident have not been released at this time. San Angelo Live Reporter Mat Trammell is live at the scene.
SAN ANGELO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robber#Serial#Convenience Store#The Patrol Division
San Angelo LIVE!

Odessa Police Investigating Grisly Double Homicide

ODESSA, TX –– Violence continued to plague the Permian Basin Thursday as police investigate a new double homicide. According to the Odessa Police Department, officers responded to the 900 block of 40th Street after receiving multiple 9-1-1 calls on Thursday night. When officers arrived at the scene they located two victims with fatal gunshot wounds. At this time the identities of the victims have not been released and no information regarding the suspect has been made available.
ODESSA, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

2 Injured in Monday Afternoon Plane Crash

ABILENE, TX –– A plane crash in Abilene sent at least two people to the hospital on Monday afternoon near East Industrial Blvd. According to officials, the general aviation plane went down south of Abilene Regional Airport.  While details regarding the crash as still vague, police confirmed two individuals were transported to the local hospital with unknown injuries. Local media reports multiple police and fire vehicles responded to the scene.
ABILENE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Police Identify Driver Killed In Friday Morning Crash

ODESSA, TX –– A Friday morning crash claimed the life of one person in Odessa. According to the Odessa Police Department, officers were dispatched to the area of South 385 and Mercer St. for reports of a major crash just after 7:00 a.m. The preliminary investigation revealed William Sissney of Oklahoma was traveling south on South 385 in a silver Peterbilt pulling a flatbed trailer and attempting to turn east onto Mercer from the crossover lane. Traveling behind the Peterbilt was Jordan Surber in a gray 2015 Ford Focus in the inside lane. Surber failed to control his speed and the front…
ODESSA, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Aggravated Assault & Drug Possession Arrests Top Wednesday Booking Report

SAN ANGELO, TX- San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. Booking Report photos or mugshots are public information and no permission is necessary for them to appear in the media. The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office, the San Angelo Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety made various arrests including the following individuals. Roy…
SAN ANGELO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
San Angelo LIVE!

Over a Dozen Illegal Immigrants Found Stuffed in Truck Cab

LAREDO, TX – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents intercepted a tractor trailer human smuggling scheme at the I-35 immigration checkpoint north of Laredo. The incident occurred during the late morning of Nov. 11, when a tractor-trailer approached the I-35 immigration checkpoint.  During an immigration inspection of the driver and passenger, a service canine alerted prompting agents to refer the driver to secondary inspection.  While searching the tractor-trailer, agents discovered illegal aliens crammed inside the trailer. A total of 14 illegal aliens from the countries of Mexico and…
LAREDO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Kidnapping and Assault of a Pregnant Person Arrests Top Tuesday Booking Report

SAN ANGELO, TX- San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. Booking Report photos or mugshots are public information and no permission is necessary for them to appear in the media. The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office, the San Angelo Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety made various arrests including the following individuals.…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Two Injured In Drive-By Shooting

HOUSTON, TX –– Two people are in the hospital after being injured in a drive-by shooting late Thursday night. According to the Houston Police Department, the shooting occurred after 9:30 p.m. on the west side of the city. The preliminary investigation revealed the 16-year-old boy and a man were standing in front of the store when a light blue car pulled up and opened fire. As a result, the teen was shot in the leg, the man was shot in the stomach, and the store windows were shot out. Both victims are reportedly in stable condition and the suspect remains at large.
HOUSTON, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

High Student Arrested After Bringing Gun to School

ODESSA, TX –– A 16-year-old Odessa High School student is facing serious charges after bringing a gun to school. According to officials, the weapon was located after a student administrator searched the student's bag and found the gun. Ector County ISD is asking parents to remind students that bringing firearms to school is a serious violation and students can face expulsion and criminal charges.
ODESSA, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Violent & Dangerous MS-13 Gang Members Captured in the Valley

EDINBURG, TX – Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol Sector (RGV) agents arrested four Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang members and two other illegal aliens previously arrested for sexual crimes.  Within a 14-hour time span, RGV agents arrested four illegals actively involved in gangs. All four aliens were identified as MS-13 gang members. Record checks revealed two of the gang members have been previously deported from the United States.  On Nov. 9, Brownsville Border Patrol Station agents apprehended one alien after he illegally entered the United States near McAllen. At the station, records…
EDINBURG, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Motorcyclist Killed In Horrific Hit-and-Run

SAN ANTONIO, TX –– A motorcyclist is dead after a fatal hit-and-run that occurred late Wednesday night. According to the San Antonio Police Department, the crash occurred on O'Connor Road near Weidner Road.  At the scene, officers found a motorcycle that had been cut off by another vehicle. The preliminary investigation revealed that when the motorcyclist swerved to miss the car, she lost control and crashed. While she was able to get on her feet after the crash, she was then struck by the car. The driver then fled the scene. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and police are…
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

West Texas Teen Dead, Others Overdosed on Fake Oxy Pills

ODESSA, TX – Fake Oxy pills are circulating across the Permian Basin causing a number of West Texas teens to overdose. Accrording to the OPD, recently the OPD has responded to 4 overdoses, where one teen was found deceased by an overdose of Oxycodone. The pills recovered are fraudulent and have potentially other dangerous narcotics mixed with them. "Parents, beware of opioid abuse by teenagers", stated the press release. "Please talk with your children about drugs, the dangers, and don’t hesitate to contact the Odessa Police Department to report suspicious activity. If you have recently…
ODESSA, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Woman Indicted After Embezzling Thousands of Dollars

ABILENE, TX –– A Taylor County grand jury has indicted a woman accused of using a business credit card to finance thousands of dollars in personal expenses. According to court documents, Sherrita Gardner allegedly used a credit card issued to Minda Street Child Development Center to spend $15,012.68 Evidence presented by the center showed several bank statements that detailed a long list of purchases that were not business-related. Gardner was not authorized to use the card for personal business.
TAYLOR COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo, TX
1K+
Followers
556
Post
292K+
Views
ABOUT

News, events, jobs, and opinion from San Angelo and the rest of west central Texas.

 https://sanangelolive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy