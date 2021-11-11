Wallace: ‘[Biden administration] has really messed this up’

The Fox News Sunday host spoke with Marc Cox on inflation and spending.

“When the President of the United States says ‘man this inflation is really getting bad’ like he’s a bystander… that’s never a good look,” says Wallace.

Wallace says the Biden administration has “really messed this up” as prices for average Americans continue to rise.

Wallace also shares his thoughts on the murder trial of Kyle Rittenhouse in Kenosha County, Wisconsin.

“I thought he was quite an effective witness and quite a sympathetic witness.”

