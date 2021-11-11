11/11 Marks a Significant Day for Manifesting: Here's What to Do
Today is Veteran's Day and we salute all our nation’s veterans for the sacrifices they have made for our country.
It's also 11/11 which is a significant day for manifesting! In fact, the number 11 is the number of manifestation in both astrology and numerology so 11/11 is a big deal. It is an opportunity for you to connect with your inner self and kickstart spiritual growth.
· First, be very mindful of every single thought you have on this day because you may make certain things happen.
· Don’t dwell on what could go wrong.
· Look forward to possibilities you’re excited about without being attached to the outcome.
· Put your wishlist into the world
· If you are feeling stuck or challenged, ask for guidance.
· If you’re single, you might be meeting a soulmate or twin flame today.
· Note any significant dreams you may be having for clues about what’s to come!
