CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

FDA recalling 2 million at-home COVID-19 tests

By Joe Hiti
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fAbK4_0ctgTzHY00

A recall of about 2 million at-home COVID-19 test kits made by the Australian-based biotech company Ellume has been issued by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration .

The agency recalled the tests for producing “false positive” results due to a manufacturing defect.

This is not the first time that the FDA has recalled tests from Ellume. In October, the company made the FDA aware of almost 200,000 tests declared faulty for the exact same reason.

The additional tests found to be defective were manufactured by Ellume between Feb. 24, 2021, and Aug. 11, 2021. The company announced that there had been 35 false-positive results from the test so for, the FDA reported.

The test recall is the most serious by the FDA, known as a Class I recall.

Ellume’s CEO, Sean Parsons, posted an apology to those who received a false positive test on the company’s website . In addition, he shared that the company is working to correct any future issues like this.

“You have my personal commitment that we have learned from this experience, we have implemented additional controls to ensure our product meets our high quality standards and we are going to do everything in our power to regain your trust,” Parsons said in the statement.

The company had agreed on a deal with the Biden administration worth $231.8 million earlier this year to increase the availability of tests in the U.S.

Its over-the-counter nasal swab test can be purchased at pharmacies or grocery stores across the country.

To fight the ongoing shortage of at-home tests, NPR reported that the White House announced last month that it would be allocating $1 billion in funds to increase the availability of at-home tests.

Comments / 1

Related
WTOV 9

FDA medicine recall: Throw out these pills immediately

CINCINNATI (WKRC) – The Food and Drug Administration recently announced recalls for two medications. First, Lupin Pharmaceuticals recalled its Irbesartan Tablets and Irbesartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets. The medication is used to treat low blood pressure as well as symptoms of type 2 diabetes. The medication was recalled due to excessive...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Daily Mail

Up to 50 MILLION doses of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine are sitting in a Baltimore factory waiting for the FDA to allow the shots to be released

Millions of doses of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine manufactured earlier this year are sitting at a Baltimore factory awaiting a green light from U.S. regulators to be shipped. Emergent BioSolutions Inc's plant was forced to halt production of the vaccine in the spring after a contamination issue. Now, an...
INDUSTRY
SlashGear

Philips CPAP recall gets FDA update following facility inspection

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has published an update on the Philips CPAP/BiPAP recall first announced earlier this year. The agency says it recently wrapped up an inspection of the Philips manufacturing facility where these devices were made, noting that it is looking into the silicone-based foam used as part of the device repair program.
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

FDA says Pfizer COVID vaccine looks effective for young kids

Federal health regulators said late Friday that kid-size doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine appear highly effective at preventing symptomatic infections in elementary school children and caused no unexpected safety issues, as the U.S. weighs beginning vaccinations in youngsters. The Food and Drug Administration posted its analysis of Pfizer’s data ahead...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Biotech Company#Positive Test#Australian#Npr#The White House
Modern Healthcare

FDA updates COVID-19 test policies

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is taking several important actions to support ongoing nationwide COVID-19 testing efforts. These actions are aimed at further increasing access to accurate and reliable COVID-19 tests, particularly diagnostic tests that can be performed at home or in places like doctor's offices, hospitals, urgent care centers and emergency rooms without having to be sent to a central lab for testing.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WEHT/WTVW

Check your onions again: FDA announces more recalls

(WEHT) – Earlier this week, the CDC announced that fresh whole onions were the cause of a salmonella outbreak that traced to 37 states across the U.S. The company imported the onions from Chihuahua, Mexico, and distributed them to restaurants and grocery stores throughout the United States. ProSource said the possibly tainted onions were last […]
FOOD SAFETY
kfgo.com

Philips ventilator recall troubles deepen as FDA finds new issues

(Reuters) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has asked Philips to conduct more tests on the foam used in its recalled ventilators, after the agency found several new issues at the Dutch company’s manufacturing facility. The medical equipment company recalled some breathing devices and ventilators in June because...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
ajmc.com

What We’re Reading: California Widens Booster Eligibility; FDA Recalls Home COVID-19 Tests; Veterans’ Health Care Expanded

California is offering COVID-19 boosters to its entire adult population; FDA recalls millions of home COVID-19 tests over false positives; veterans’ access to health resources will be expanded. CA Broadens Booster Campaign. Public health officials in California have endorsed COVID-19 booster shots for all adults in the state, not just...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WOKV

Pfizer asks FDA for emergency authorization of COVID-19 pill

Officials with Pfizer on Tuesday announced that the company is asking the Food and Drug Administration to authorize emergency use of its COVID-19 pill. Earlier this month, Pfizer said the pill, called Paxlovid, had been shown to reduce hospitalizations or deaths from COVID-19 by up to 89% among high-risk patients.
INDUSTRY
Best Life

If You Bought This From Walmart, Stop Using It Immediately

From product shortages to consumer recalls, shoppers have become accustomed to finding certain products missing from stores over the last year. Walmart has been the site of a number of recalls recently, given the massive assortment of products the mega-retailer sells nationwide. In October and November, Walmart was the focal point for two massive recalls brought on by separate investigations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) into nationwide illnesses. Shoppers who bought aromatherapy sprays and certain onions from Walmart were advised to dispose of them immediately. Now, the mega-retailer is having to pull a Walmart-exclusive product from its shelves. Read on to find out what is now being recalled.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Best Life

Get a Different Booster If You Got This Vaccine, Virus Experts Say

After weeks of deliberations between advisory committees and agencies, booster shots from Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson have finally been authorized in the U.S. The millions of people now eligible for additional doses are likely weighing their options, after both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also chose to authorize a mix-and-match approach, in which recipients are free to choose from any of the three boosters, no matter which vaccine they got initially. Health officials are not currently recommending one booster over another, as CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, MD, said that the agency "will not articulate a preference." But some virus experts are comfortable sharing their opinions on the matter.
PHARMACEUTICALS
EatThis

These Popular Fish Products Were Just Recalled in 4 States, FDA Says

If you've been starting to brainstorm holiday get-togethers—especially if they might involve a family breakfast or a grazing board for a party—you may want to read up on this. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has just published a recall announcement for "various brands" of fish products that were distributed in a particular region of the country.
FOOD SAFETY
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Viral Image Claims This Parasite Is In COVID-19 Vaccines

An image shared on Facebook over 700 times claims COVID-19 vaccines contain a parasite called Polypodium hydriforme. The parasite Polypodium hydriforme, which infects sturgeon and paddlefish eggs, is not listed as an ingredient in any of the COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. Experts also refuted the claim about COVID-19 vaccines containing the parasite.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Benzinga

FDA Authorizes OraSure's COVID-19 Rapid Tests For OTC Single-Use

The FDA has amended OraSure Technologies Inc's (NASDAQ: OSUR) Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for its InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid tests to only require one test for symptoms of COVID-19. Previously, the at-home test was authorized for OTC use in people with or without symptoms when tested twice with at least 24...
PUBLIC HEALTH
bloomberglaw.com

Novavax Faces Shareholder Suit Over Covid-19 Vaccine Claims

Biotechnology company Novavax Inc. allegedly misled investors about how soon its Covid-19 vaccine would be ready for emergency-use authorization from the FDA, a new lawsuit said. The Gaithersburg, Md.-based company overstated its manufacturing capabilities and downplayed issues that led to repeated delays of its filing with the Food and Drug...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, the CEO Just Gave This Important Update on Boosters

In late September, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) authorized and recommended an additional shot of the Pfizer vaccine for select groups. Now, more than 9 million people have received a Pfizer booster shot, per the CDC. A panel for the FDA also just endorsed booster doses for certain Moderna recipients and all Johnson & Johnson recipients, but you still can't get an additional shot of either vaccine yet, as these boosters haven't gotten official authorization from the FDA and a recommendation from the CDC.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Best Life

If You Have Any of These 6 Supplements, Throw Them Out Now, FDA Warns

More than three-quarters of American adults use dietary supplements for a variety of health goals. That's over 170 million people, according to a recent survey. With that in mind, the latest news about a recall of dietary supplements potentially affects a large number of people in multiple states across the U.S. Here's what you need to know about the recall of six supplements, where they came from, and what to do if you have any of them at home.
HEALTH
KYW News Radio

KYW News Radio

Philadelphia, PA
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Philadelphia.

 https://www.audacy.com/kywnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy