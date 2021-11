CHICAGO (CBS) — In the West Garfield Park neighborhood, a grocery store moves out and hope moves in, in the form of an emergency food giveaway. CBS 2’s Marissa Parra shows us what was done today, and what advocates are pushing for tomorrow. It’s been almost one month since the boards went up and the doors closed for the final time at the Garfield Park Aldi, seemingly without warning Volunteers spent Saturday stepping in and stepping up; giving away food only feet away from where groceries used to be sold. “This Aldi’s been here since as long as I’ve been here, and to see...

