France can start thinking of Qatar, then, and can begin their preparations against Finland next week. The rest of the world had better watch out. That's all for now. Goodbye!. France's victory means they will top Group D no matter what happens in their match in Finland in three days' time. The world champions simply look untouchable. Kazakhstan's qualification campaign ends in ignominy with them having picked up just three points and a goal difference of -15. There's always next time.

SOCCER ・ 3 DAYS AGO