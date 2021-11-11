CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Makeup

Replica Fragrances 20% Off

musingsofamuse.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHurry over to nordstrom.com today because they are price matching the Replica Fragrance Sale! Select perfumes are...

www.musingsofamuse.com

Comments / 0

Related
musingsofamuse.com

Up to 50% Armani Makeup and Fragrance

Armani Beauty has really been treating us to good sales lately. Spend $150 at armanibeauty.com and get 50% off using code VIPTREAT or under $150 get 40% off with the same code. Enjoy!
MAKEUP
musingsofamuse.com

Pink Sugar Red Velvet Is a New Festive Fragrance

There’s a new Pink Sugar Red Velvet Perfume available for Holiday 2021 that just launched at macys.com which is limited edition! Pink Sugar has been getting pretty creative lately with their perfumes. This Summer we got not one but two different Pink Sugar scents that contained notes of lemon and blueberry and now a Red Velvet edition? Interesting!
MAKEUP
TrendHunter.com

Generation Z-Focused Fragrances

Internet celebrity Addison Rae has partnered with Hampton Beauty to debut a new line of fragrances. Dubbed the 'AF Collection by Addison Rae,' this new line offers scents for all moods. This new collection marks the Tik Tok star's second beauty venture, her first which launched last year. What stands...
MAKEUP
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fragrance#Replica#Bubble Bath#The Barber#Lazy Sunday#Nordstrom Com#Fireplace
TrendHunter.com

Chakra-Balancing Fragrance Lines

Peak Scents is an innovative plant-based skincare line. The brand recently launched its first range of fragrances called Voices of flowers. Made with a combination of essential oils and flower essences, the Voices of Flowers fragrance options establish vibrational wellness. Peak Scents' fragrances have a dual purpose. They aim to...
SKIN CARE
NYLON

Addison Rae Is Launching A Mood-Boosting Fragrance Line

It was only a matter of time. Tiktoker, actress, singer, and beauty entrepreneur Addison Rae is officially launching a fragrance line. But leave it to the multi-hyphenate to launch her eponymous Addison Rae Fragrance brand with not just one scent, but a collection of three. The first drop is called...
BEAUTY & FASHION
New York Post

The 9 best fragrances from Italian luxury brands

Shopping for a luxurious new scent to give or receive this holiday season? From Dolce & Gabbana and Versace to Acqua di Parma and Giorgio Armani, these are our favorite new Italian fragrances. Moroccan rose: Atelier Versace “Éclat de Rose” eau de parfum, $330 (100 ml) at Saks Fifth Avenue.
SHOPPING
fabulousarizona.com

Why Home Fragrance Makes the Perfect Holiday Gift

This holiday season, spoil your loved ones with the gift of wellness from locally owned Phoenicia Essence. With the ease of simply touching a button (all diffusers are Bluetooth controlled so you can set your fragrance to work on-demand or on a schedule!), the aroma dispersed via Phoenicia Essence’s cold air diffusing technology will calm the mind, body and soul. Not to mention, a beautiful fragrance can enhance and elevate any home or office setting.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Makeup
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Fashion
WWD

Five Brands Launching Home Fragrances for Holidays

Click here to read the full article.   Summer Fridays Soft Vanilla CandleMore from WWDAbse-èl RTW Spring 2022Backstage at Dior Resort 2022Photos of Cynthia Erivo as Aretha Franklin in National Geographic's 'Genius: Aretha' Series Available for $36 at Sephora and summerfridays.com. Parlaying community into capital is Summer Fridays’ forte, so when ideating new product categories, cofounder Marianna Hewitt said Instagram is a founder’s best friend. “It’s the best resource to get direct answers from your customers. If they like something, if they don’t want something, they let you know, and candles were something that kept coming up,” Hewitt said. Enter the brand’s first home fragrance,...
RETAIL
la-story.com

Try Maison Margiela’s New Scent: Replica Autumn Vibes!

MAISON MARGIELA FRAGRANCES Introduces REPLICA AUTUMN VIBES!. Here are the details on the newest scent from Maison Margiela Fragrances within the REPLICA collection: Autumn Vibes. Autumn Vibes is a crisp, woody fragrance that’s inspired by a walk through a forest in the fall surrounded by rusty-colored red, brown, and yellow...
MAKEUP
TrendHunter.com

Luxurious Oversized Fragrance Bottles

Les Parfums Louis Vuitton recently expanded its portfolio with the introduction of the new Ultimate Flacon fragrance bottle. The new crystal oversized fragrance bottle is rendered in Baccarat crystal and is accompanied by a glass dome and natural leather base. The Ultimate Flacon was created by designer Marc Newson and...
BEAUTY & FASHION
musingsofamuse.com

Hurry! My Favorite Cream Eyeshadows Are On Sale and Other Goodies!

Matte girls and guys rejoice! I’ve become a boring old lady who embraces mattes to the max! And I gotta admit one of my favorite matte cream shadows are the Too Faced Melted Chocolate Eye ShadowLiquid Matte Eye Shadow is $11 each along with a few other items at Too Faced today to celebrate Single’s Day. I love this formula. It’s creamy, blends easily, and it provides a matte non-drying color on eyes that’s very pretty.
MAKEUP
TrendHunter.com

Perfume-Fragranced Cleaning Products

The Bloo Brilliant Gel range is being launched by the brand in the UK as a premium product lineup for consumers seeking out an aromatic way to keep their bathroom smelling fresh. The products come in two scent options including Arctic Ocean and Spring Rain, which are each inspired by high-end fragrances such as Dior's Dolce Vita and Chloe's Eau de Parfum, respectively. The gel cleaning products are 100% recyclable and can be picked up for £2.90.
LIFESTYLE
allears.net

A New Fragrance Shop is Now Open in Disney Springs!

At the shop, you’ll find candles, bath products, perfume, cologne, and more. It’s a great place to shop for the holidays!. You’ll find the shop in the Town Center section of Disney Springs near Coach. If you want some new fragrances, consider checking out the new shop on your next...
ORLANDO, FL
ETOnline.com

The Best Perfumes That Smell Like Designer Fragrances

You gotta smell good, right? Running out of your favorite designed perfume is pretty annoying, but realizing you have to shell out $100+ to buy it again is even worse. What do you do? Don't worry, there is a fragrance similar to just about every luxury perfume. To help you...
MAKEUP
musingsofamuse.com

Pick Up These Eyeshadow Palettes On Sale at Ulta

Hurry over to Ulta.com today and snag a variety of great eyeshadow palettes on sale. Take advantage now as the sale does end today!. PYT Beauty The Upcycle Eyeshadow Palette / Warm Lit Nude $16. I Heart Revolution Cranberries & Chocolate Palette $9. I Heart Revolution Mini Tasty Peach Palette...
MAKEUP
Sourcing Journal

Clean Design Home x Martex Collection to Bow at Macy’s

Clean Design Home x Martex features an assortment of textiles focused on keeping asthma and allergy triggers under control. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
HOME & GARDEN
perfumerflavorist.com

Ascention Collection Looking to Develop "Wellness Fragrance" Category

The Ascention fragrance line combines the power of scent with the power of intent. Founder and CEO, Greta Fitz, is a seasoned fragrance professional on a mission to create a new beauty category that she calls “Wellness Fragrance.”. The line offers five scents, each woven with aromatherapy ingredients:. Ascent to...
MAKEUP

Comments / 0

Community Policy