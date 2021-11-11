Actym Therapeutics Logo (PRNewsfoto/Actym Therapeutics, Inc.)

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Actym Therapeutics Inc.
 Nov. 11, 2021
Actym Therapeutics Appoints Chan Whiting as Chief Development Officer

BERKELEY, Calif., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Actym Therapeutics, Inc. today announced the appointment of Chan Whiting, Ph.D. as Chief Development Officer. Chan brings over 20 years of drug development experience within the biotechnology industry. As CDO, Chan will play a key leadership role in advancing Actym's pipeline of first-in-class, systemically administered therapeutics that re-program the immunosuppressive microenvironment in solid tumors.
Alterity Therapeutics Limited

Alterity Therapeutics Announces New Publications Providing Further Evidence of the Potential of ATH434 to Treat Neurodegenerative Diseases. MELBOURNE, Australia, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alterity Therapeutics (ASX: ATH, NASDAQ: ATHE) ("Alterity" or "the Company"), a biotechnology company dedicated to developing disease modifying treatments for neurodegenerative conditions, today announced the publication of two preclinical studies demonstrating the potential of ATH434 to treat Parkinsonian disorders.
M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Richmond American Debuts New Community in Roseville. ROSEVILLE, Calif., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of California, Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is pleased to announce that the highly anticipated Windsong at Winding Creek community in Roseville is now open for sales. The notable new neighborhood showcases four inspired floor plans, including some from the builder's sought-after Seasons™ Collection. Prices start from the $600s.
Visiba Care Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Providing an Innovative Virtual Care Platform that Enhances Online Healthcare Consultations

Its Advanced Virtual Care Platform Enables Healthcare Providers to Improve Care Pathways and Increase Patient's Access to Care in the Digital Era. SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the European telehealth industry, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Visiba Care with the 2021 Frost & Sullivan Enabling Technology Leadership Award for empowering healthcare to provide high-quality digital care through its scalable and customizable virtual care platform. Visiba Care ensures a patient-centric approach to healthcare by customizing functionalities and workflows to fit each healthcare organization's unique needs. Its robust and flexible features simplify setting up patients' meetings via multiple digital channels (e.g., video calls or text messaging), while AI-powered solutions guarantee effective demand management and improved productivity for healthcare organizations. It allows organizations to make better use of innovations and continuously develop their offerings, as the solution makes it easy to integrate existing and future new technology.
Pure Financial Advisors Acquires Seattle-area RIA, Kaufman Kampe Advisors LLC

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Financial Advisors, LLC ("Pure Financial") and Kaufman Kampe Advisors LLC ("Kaufman Kampe") today announced an agreement under which Pure Financial will acquire the Seattle-area RIA. As part of this transaction, Lori Kaufman, CFP®, and Valerie Kampe, CFA®, will join Pure Financial, where they will continue serving their existing clients while also assisting in the expansion of the combined business' presence in the fast-growing Pacific Northwest region. The acquisition is the first for Pure Financial, which recently received an investment from private equity firm Lee Equity Partners and is also backed by Emigrant Partners.
Carbon Makes Design Engine™ Software Available to All

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FORMNEXT -- Carbon, a leading 3D printing technology company, announced today that it is launching the next generation of its Carbon Design Engine™ software and making the software licenses available to design teams globally for purchase in early 2022. Carbon Design Engine...
KYMA News 11

Questions continue to surround potential YRMC merger

YUMA (KECY-TV, KYMA-TV) - Representatives from LifePoint Health returned to Yuma this week as the healthcare group looks to merge with Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC). The post Questions continue to surround potential YRMC merger appeared first on KYMA.
Tivic Health Systems, Inc. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering

MENLO PARK, Calif., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: TIVC) ("Tivic" or the "Company"), a commercial-phase bioelectronic medicine company, today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 3,000,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $5.00 per share for gross proceeds of $15,000,000 before deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 450,000 shares of common stock to cover over-allotments at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discount.
Cadiz Releases Q3 Shareholder Newsletter

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Cadiz Inc. ("the Company," NASDAQ: CDZI) posted to its website a new 3rd quarter 2021 issue of CDZI Magazine, the Company's quarterly newsletter. The latest edition includes a summary of industry headlines and media coverage from the quarter, a letter from the...
Valo Health and Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. Mutually Agree to Terminate Business Combination Agreement

BOSTON and MENLO PARK, Calif., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Valo Health, LLC ("Valo"), the technology company using human-centric data and artificial intelligence (AI) powered computation to transform the drug discovery and development process and Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (Nasdaq: KVSA) ("KVSA"), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by affiliates of Khosla Ventures, LLC, announced today that both companies have mutually agreed to terminate their previously announced agreement and plan of merger (the "Business Combination Agreement"), effective immediately.
REMINDER: Lightning eMotors, Inc. f/k/a GigCapital3, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit - ZEV; ZEV.WS

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of Lightning eMotors, Inc. f/k/a GigCapital3, Inc. (NYSE: ZEV; ZEV.WS) securities between May 7, 2021 and August 16, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period") have until December 14, 2021 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in Shafer v. Lightning eMotors, Inc., No. 21-cv-02774. Commenced on October 15, 2021 in the District of Colorado, the Lightning eMotors class action lawsuit charges Lightning eMotors and certain of its top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
The Parent Company Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Achieves Sequential Direct-to-Consumer Revenue Growth of 7.6%. Retail Store presence more than 3x, expanding statewide reach to Over 80% of California Population. Proceed with the Acquisition of Calma in West Hollywood and Jaydens Journey in Ceres and Announced the Planned Acquisition of Coastal. Continues Shift to Higher Margin, Higher Quality...
Amazfit PowerBuds Pro Named CES 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree

CUPERTINO, Calif., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amazfit, a brand of ZeppHealth (NYSE: ZEPP), is pleased to announce that the Amazfit PowerBuds Pro have been named a CES® 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree under health and wellness category. This year's CES Innovation Awards program received a record high number of over...
Chris Porter Named New Chief Financial Officer For Landsea Homes

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) ("Landsea Homes" or the "Company"), a publicly traded residential homebuilder, announced today that Chris Porter has been hired for the Company's position of Chief Financial Officer. "Chris is a wonderful addition to our senior executive leadership team,"...
Autify Will Provide Exclusive Offers as AWS Activate Partner

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Autify, Inc. (CEO: Ryo Chikazawa), which provides Autify, an AI-based software test automation platform, has been chosen as AWS Activate Partner to give exclusive offers to startups. For more information on our AWS Activate exclusive offers, please search for exclusive offers in the...
