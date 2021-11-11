CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Wendy Craft, Advisory Board member of Latitude Consultancy

By Latitude Consultancy
The Press
The Press
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Latitude Consultancy Appoints Family Office Maven Wendy Craft To Advisory Board To Meet Rapidly Growing Demand Of Legacy Planning From Ultra...

www.thepress.net

Comments / 0

Related
The Press

Pure Financial Advisors Acquires Seattle-area RIA, Kaufman Kampe Advisors LLC

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Financial Advisors, LLC ("Pure Financial") and Kaufman Kampe Advisors LLC ("Kaufman Kampe") today announced an agreement under which Pure Financial will acquire the Seattle-area RIA. As part of this transaction, Lori Kaufman, CFP®, and Valerie Kampe, CFA®, will join Pure Financial, where they will continue serving their existing clients while also assisting in the expansion of the combined business' presence in the fast-growing Pacific Northwest region. The acquisition is the first for Pure Financial, which recently received an investment from private equity firm Lee Equity Partners and is also backed by Emigrant Partners.
BUSINESS
The Press

Tivic Health Systems, Inc. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering

MENLO PARK, Calif., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: TIVC) ("Tivic" or the "Company"), a commercial-phase bioelectronic medicine company, today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 3,000,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $5.00 per share for gross proceeds of $15,000,000 before deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 450,000 shares of common stock to cover over-allotments at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discount.
BUSINESS
Brenham Banner-Press

Airport Advisory Board to dissolve

The Brenham Airport Advisory Baird is dissolving according to a memo sent by Planning Technician Kim Hodde. The city will hire an airport liaison in place of the advisory board. According to vice-chair Mark Whitehead, the city said that they will also establish Ad Hoc working groups as necessary for...
BRENHAM, TX
washingtonexec.com

Enlightenment Capital Adds Brett Lambert to Advisory Board

Enlightenment Capital announced that Brett Lambert has been added to its advisory board, bringing over 30 years of experience in the defense and intelligence industry across the public and private sectors. Lambert joins a board that includes Bob Work (former deputy secretary of defense), General James “Hoss” Cartwright (former vice...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advisory Board#Wendy Craft#Fulcrum Equities#Llc#Kent Swig
gpsworld.com

PNT Advisory Board to Meet Dec. 9-10

The U.S. President’s National Space-based Positioning, Navigation and Timing (PNT) Advisory Board will meet on December 9 and 10 at the Sheraton Pentagon City Hotel in Arlington, VA, according to a post on the group’s website. The meeting is open to the public. Interested parties are encouraged to attend. The...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
wgel.com

KC Radiology Holds Annual Advisory Board Meeting

On October 26, 2021, the Kaskaskia College Radiologic Technology Program held their annual advisory board meeting. Radiology Faculty, Clinical Preceptors, Radiographers, Supervisors, and two sophomore student representatives met to discuss overview of program, student information, and curriculum updates as well as assessment information concerning the program. Evaluations, program effectiveness data, mission statement and program goals were reviewed along with improved developments for the students in the classroom, clinical and lab settings. Changes occurring at the American Registry of Radiologic Technologists (ARRT) affecting radiographers were also reviewed.
just-auto.com

BorgWarner names new board member

BorgWarner has named Sara Greenstein to its board of directors. Greenstein was president, CEO and a board member at Lydall, a manufacturer of engineered materials and specialty filtration products serving various sectors including automotive. She previously was SVP at United States Steel Corporation, where she managed the company’s $4bn consumer products business unit.
BUSINESS
helpnetsecurity.com

Lightspin adds four executive members to its Advisory Board and Board of Directors

Lightspin announced the addition of four strategic executive members to its advisory board and board of directors: Guarav Kumar, Srinath Kuruvadi, Steve Pugh, and Ron Zoran. The new members each have an established track record as industry CISOs and cloud security experts and will play key roles advising the company on both technology and business strategies.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
bizjournals

WSU institute launches advisory board for economic growth

Wichita State University’s Institute for the Study of Economic Growth has named a seven-person advisory board to help the institute chart a path for boosting business regionally. The board members selected are Walter Berry, president of Berry Companies Inc.; Nicholas Bonavia; president and CEO of Bonavia Properties; Randy Doerksen, CFO...
WICHITA, KS
helpnetsecurity.com

Talha Tariq joins Torq CISO Advisory Board

Torq announced that Talha Tariq has joined the company’s CISO Advisory Board. Talha, currently Vice President & Chief Security Officer at HashiCorp, will advise the company on product direction and marketing messaging, providing key insight into building security teams for today’s digital, distributed businesses. “Talha has built a dynamic, forward-looking...
BUSINESS
KSNB Local4

YRTC deemed successful by advisory board

How to stay safe during the holiday shopping season. As the holiday shopping season its important shoppers make sure to keep their valuables and their purchases safe. Cami Wells, educator with Adams County Extension give us tips for cleaning out our refrigerators. The Heartland Boxing Championship returning to Hastings. Updated:...
Athens News

Athens County Community Singers Advisory Board meeting

Athens County Community Singers Advisory Board meeting at the office of Integrate Athens. The last ACCS Advisory Board Meeting for 2021 will be on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 11:00 am. This meeting will be held at the Integrate Athens office located at 9033 Lavelle Rd., Athens, OH. PLEASE EMAIL STEPHANIE@OHIOMT.COM if you wish to attend. MASKING AND 6 FT SOCIAL DISTANCING WILL BE REQUIRED. We want to make sure there is plenty of room for all.
ATHENS, OH
loudounnow.com

Loudoun Launches Online System for Advisory Boards

Loudoun County has launched a new online portal for advisory boards, commissions and committees, OnBoard. Through the portal, visitors can view board details, membership rosters, vacancies and term expiration dates, as well as apply for an advisory board, commission or committee online. Members of the public are encouraged to apply...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
nei.org

NEI Elects Members to Board of Directors and Executive Committee

WASHINGTON, D.C.—In October, the Nuclear Energy Institute’s (NEI) board of directors elected four new members, as well as two new members to the executive committee. The elections took place on October 14, 2021, during the organization’s board of directors meeting. Elected to the board of directors are:. Pamela Cowan –...
WASHINGTON, DC
QSR magazine

Wendy's Adds Target Executive Rick Gomez to Board of Directors

The Wendy's Company today announced that on November 4, 2021 the Board of Directors increased the size of the Board from 11 to 12 members and elected Richard (Rick) H. Gomez to serve as a director of the Company, effective immediately. Gomez is Executive Vice President, Chief Food and Beverage...
BUSINESS
WestfairOnline

NEW LAND TRUST BOARD MEMBERS

The Lewisboro Land Trust Board has just been increased by the addition of Helen Stevens, a new Lewisboro resident with a lifelong passion for nature and open spaces. When she’s not working as a psychologist in private practice, you’ll find her playing outdoors in all seasons with her young children and exploring her local trails…
LEWISBORO, NY
hsc.edu

Hargadon Joins Journal Advisory Board

Elliott Associate Professor of Biology Dr. Kristian M. Hargadon ’01 joins advisory board for new medical journal and pens editorial for inaugural issue. Elliott Associate Professor of Biology Kristian M. Hargadon ’01 recently joined the advisory board for Clinical and Translational Discovery, a new journal published by Wiley that aims to be at the forefront of research efforts to drive the future of molecular and precision-based medicine. Among the 53 advisory board members for the journal, Hargadon is the only professor from an undergraduate liberal arts institution and joins an international team of leading clinicians and clinical research scientists.
CANCER
The Press

Chris Porter Named New Chief Financial Officer For Landsea Homes

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) ("Landsea Homes" or the "Company"), a publicly traded residential homebuilder, announced today that Chris Porter has been hired for the Company's position of Chief Financial Officer. "Chris is a wonderful addition to our senior executive leadership team,"...
BUSINESS
The Press

BioAtla Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results And Provides Clinical And Business Update

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioAtla, Inc. (Nasdaq: BCAB), a global clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of Conditionally Active Biologic (CAB) antibody therapeutics, today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2021 and provided an update on its clinical progress and business. "BioAtla continues to...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Press

Inspired to call attention to the importance of protecting wildlife, Gran Reserva features the black-necked swan--a waterfowl native to the southern coast of South America--on its refreshed packaging.

Concha y Toro's Gran Reserva® Wine Unveils New Look Spotlighting Sustainability Leadership, Resource Conservation and Biodiversity Preservation. MENDOCINO COUNTY, Calif., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Concha y Toro Gran Reserva, the #1-selling super premium Chilean wine in the U.S.,1 today announced a total package refresh aimed at elevating its longstanding commitments to preserving nature and reducing environmental impact. Debuting across the U.S. this fall, Gran Reserva's new look pays homage to the powerful rivers that carry Andean snowmelt throughout Chile, giving rise to biodiversity-rich watersheds where the wines are grown. Offerings include acclaimed, single-vineyard expressions of Cabernet Sauvignon, Malbec and Sauvignon Blanc from estate vineyards farmed along the spectacular rivers of Chile's Colchagua Valley.
DRINKS
The Press

The Press

Brentwood, CA
1K+
Followers
26K+
Post
194K+
Views
ABOUT

We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

 https://www.thepress.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy