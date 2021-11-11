Wendy Craft, Advisory Board member of Latitude Consultancy

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Financial Advisors, LLC ("Pure Financial") and Kaufman Kampe Advisors LLC ("Kaufman Kampe") today announced an agreement under which Pure Financial will acquire the Seattle-area RIA. As part of this transaction, Lori Kaufman, CFP®, and Valerie Kampe, CFA®, will join Pure Financial, where they will continue serving their existing clients while also assisting in the expansion of the combined business' presence in the fast-growing Pacific Northwest region. The acquisition is the first for Pure Financial, which recently received an investment from private equity firm Lee Equity Partners and is also backed by Emigrant Partners.

