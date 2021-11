The Panthers were not happy with Patriots quarterback Mac Jones after the rookie made a play Carolina thought was "dirty." The play occurred in the first quarter of New England's 24-6 win after Jones was strip-sacked by Panthers defensive end Brian Burns. Jones coughed up the ball and it fell to the ground behind him. As Burns tried to go after the ball, Jones grabbed hold of his ankle and refused to let go.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO