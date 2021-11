Everyone knows that if you are going to kidnap someone’s love interest, the best place to hide them is at the top of a tower. Or it was until The Gardener showed up. He doesn’t need a ladder or long blonde hair to climb up these towers. Instead, he just uses his garden shears to cut the vines growing on the tower to climb up. Find out exactly how in The Gardener and the Wild Vines on Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 today.

GARDENING ・ 11 DAYS AGO