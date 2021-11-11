CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
INTERVIEW: Wendy Raquel Robinson Reveals Why Filming ‘The Game’ Reboot Was A ‘Learning Curve’

Cover picture for the articleWendy Raquel Robinson is back in action for The Game reboot, which is now available on Paramount+, and is spilling all of the details about the show, her fans and working with a new star-studded cast. More than six years after the series finale, Robinson is returning in the...

