INTERVIEW: Wendy Raquel Robinson Reveals Why Filming ‘The Game’ Reboot Was A ‘Learning Curve’

Six years after last being seen on-screen together and 15 years since they took on the roles of mother and son in the urban sports culture-driven hit sitcom, “The Game,” Wendy Raquel Robinson and Hosea Chanchez will reprise their roles as Tasha Mack and Malik Wright, respectively, on Nov. 11, 2021, on Paramount Plus. Television critics have sarcastically labeled the show immortal because it’s been revived three times over the last 15 years, by three distinctly unique networks. Whether it’s the brilliance of the lead actors, the relevance of the sports-driven storyline, the show’s unique ability to connect with culture, or all three, executive producer Mara Brock Akil’s brainchild that focused on the flashy but often turbulent lifestyle of NFL players and their wives has stood the test of time.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO