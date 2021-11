North London club The Cause has confirmed that it will close on New Year's Day. The final parties at the Tottenham venue will run over the new year weekend, kicking off with Goodbye Sweetheart, a 17-hour party that starts at 1pm on December 31 and finishes at 6am on January 1. As with past in-house events at The Cause, the lineup for this party will remain secret until it starts, though the team behind the venue have said: "We're going extra large for the day portion of the event and can promise you artists of the highest calibre, followed by some of our nearest, dearest friends and family that have been instrumental in our journey as a club right through the night."

