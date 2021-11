Looking to get your hands on some discounted Switch games? Well, NIS America has you covered with a brand new sale on the Switch eShop. 36 games have been discounted in total (there are a bonus two 3DS games that have snuck in, too) and we've got the full list for you below. Some of these deals are as much as 83% off, so get stuck in and see if anything tickles your fancy:

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO