Police: 18 pounds of marijuana seized in traffic stop

By Eric Scicchitano
The Daily Item
 5 days ago

WHITE DEER TWP. — State police arrested two residents of New York state accused of transporting 18 pounds of marijuana and additional illegal cannabis products following a traffic stop on Interstate 80 in Union County.

Trooper Eric Dreisbach charged Tammy D. Goss, 29, and Joseph L. Bitonti, 26, both of Franklin Square, with one count each of possession with intent to deliver and criminal conspiracy, both felonies, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Charges are filed at the office of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg, who ordered both held on $100,000 cash bail following their arraignments Monday. Both are scheduled for preliminary hearings Tuesday.

According to criminal complaints filed against the defendants, the two were traveling in a Nissan Altima that was traveling at a high rate of speed and eventually stopped about 1:20 p.m. Monday for an expired Ohio registration tag. The traffic stop occurred along the eastbound lanes near mile marker 209.

Police said Bitonti admitted to possessing a cannabis vape pen but denied permission to search the vehicle, according to the complaint. A warrant was obtained for the vehicle, police said.

According to the complaint, police found inside the vehicle three vacuum sealed bags, five plastic bags, 704 jars, 448 rolled cigarettes, the vape pen and two additional cigarettes — everything suspected to contain marijuana. Police estimated the total weight at 18 pounds.

— ERIC SCICCHITANO

