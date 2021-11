The second day of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) brought sweeping pledges to end deforestation and curb methane emissions. In the summit’s first major deal, announced on Tuesday, leaders of more than 100 countries signed a pact to end deforestation by 2030. The signatories include countries that account for about 86% of the world’s forests — including Brazil, Indonesia, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and the United States. They committed to conserving forest ecosystems and accelerating restoration, incentivizing sustainable agriculture, and adopting trade and development policies that do not drive deforestation.

