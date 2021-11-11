Over half of Americans think their life story is interesting enough to be a book.

Ah, the internet. “Today, with the help of computers, anyone can be a publisher, not just a select few conglomerates. This includes you, my friend,” read a book—a book!—speaking to the Web’s glories in 1999. While webcomics had existed as early as the CompuServe days, by 2001, the year the alt-comics Ignatz Awards inaugurated a prize for online comics, Rick Veitch was suggesting that “the daily strip format is well-suited to the way people use the Web right now. A three- or four-panel daily fits right into the browser window so it can be read without scrolling and it provides a bite-sized blast of thrills or humor.” The proof was there: Tristan A. Farnon’s LeisureTown.com was getting over a million hits a month in 2001. “You just have to give them something worth the time it takes to download,” he said.
