Over half of Americans think their life story is interesting enough to be a book.

By Emily Temple
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA recent survey conducted by OnePoll for ThriftBooks, which polled 2,000 Americans about their novel-writing and novel-reading habits, found that 55% of respondents think their life stories are interesting enough to be immortalized in fiction....

