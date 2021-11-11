Disappearing shorts: As stocks soar, skeptics surrender

Buying a penny stock is almost always a bad investment. Shorting a penny stock is worse than buying a penny stock. It's debt that makes shorting (or buying on margin) a bad move. You want to be on the right side of the miracle of compounding returns. If you play...
Stocks closed higher on Wall Street Tuesday as investors reviewed solid earnings reports from big retailers and a surprisingly strong report on consumer spending. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto...
IonQ's management raised the company's full-year bookings guidance once again. Shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ), a quantum computing company, skyrocketed higher today after the company released its third-quarter 2021 results. Investors appear to be very happy that management raised IonQ's guidance for full-year bookings guidance for the second time in two months.
If you’re looking for the best penny stocks to buy now, you might be looking at different trends. Whether they be industry trends or something more thematic, there’s no shortage of attention-grabbing catalysts. In the stock market today, everything from electric vehicles to energy is in focus. What’s more, you’ve...
Companies that generate lots of cash can hold up well in a bad economy. Investments that cross a lot of industries are better diversified than ones that are tightly concentrated. $5,000 can be enough to get you well on the path of a successful long-term investing strategy. As an investor,...
Markets are running to all-time highs even as companies confront inflationary pressures and labor shortages, but investors need to keep a long-term perspective as they choose stocks. Earnings guidance for future quarters give investors and analysts some insight into what's ahead for companies. To that effect, top Wall Street analysts...
Less sure trading conditions in the broader averages have left some investors only familiar with the buy button at a loss for what to do this week. But when it comes to some of the market’s more notorious and familiar most-shorted stocks, bears have been unseasonably hard at work. Last...
Stocks ended a choppy week on a positive note but it wasn't enough to pull the major market indexes into the green on a weekly basis. In focus today was the University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index, which fell to 66.8 in November from 71.7 in October – its lowest level in a decade and well below the 72.5 expected by economists.
Shares of software-as-a-service company New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) skyrocketed on Tuesday, rising as much as 40.2%. When the market closed, the shares were up 38.5%. The tech stock gained so much ground because the company, which provides a platform for engineers to build and operate software, reported strong fiscal second-quarter results after the end of the trading day on Monday.
New York (CNN Business) — The individual investor army on Reddit that helped push GameStop and AMC to unprecedented heights earlier this year has found some more companies to rally around. Several stocks that have enjoyed extraordinary pops lately, such as Avis Budget (CAR) and Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY),...
Lucid just began delivering its initial, sold out, $169,000 Air Dream Edition electric sedans. ChargePoint boosted its revenue guidance for its fiscal year after a solid quarter beat estimates. Volta seeks to differentiate itself with a unique source for additional income. What happened. It wasn't totally unexpected for the bipartisan...
Silvergate Capital's stock price is up over 180% year to date. The company saw net income climb 231% year over year. Silvergate is the exclusive issuer of Meta Platforms' new Diem stablecoin. What Happened. Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI), the holding company for Silvergate Bank, saw its stock price climb 35.6% in...
It’s been a terrific start to November for bullish investors on Wall Street. And many of the market’s most shorted stocks have led the charge. In fact, based on what we’re seeing in three of those names, the show is just getting started once more. A decision by the Federal...
The stock market was generally higher on Friday, but travel disruptor Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) was a big outperformer. As of 10:45 a.m. EDT today, the stock had rocketed higher by nearly 12%. So what. Airbnb had warned investors that the COVID delta variant would likely affect travelers' behavior in the third...
Shares are riding higher on a bullish week for the stock market. One analyst said he believes the company's already-impressive gross profit margin can expand even more. Shares of electric car maker Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) continued their sharp trend upward this week. The stock rose as much as 11.1% during the week and was up 10.6% as of this writing, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.
The Federal Reserve announced on Wednesday that it will begin winding down its massive stimulus plan later this month by cutting back its bond purchases by $15 billion per month. At its current purchase rate of $120 billion per month, this policy will taper purchases down so that the stimulus program ends by mid-2022. The allocated cuts will come in the form of a $10 billion-per-month reduction in Treasuries and $5 billion less in mortgage-backed securities per month. The decision was in line with analyst expectations and caused the markets to react strongly higher, with government bond yields heading modestly higher and stock markets ending the New York trading session at record highs.
Comments / 0