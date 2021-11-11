Disappearing shorts: As stocks soar, skeptics surrender

The Federal Reserve announced on Wednesday that it will begin winding down its massive stimulus plan later this month by cutting back its bond purchases by $15 billion per month. At its current purchase rate of $120 billion per month, this policy will taper purchases down so that the stimulus program ends by mid-2022. The allocated cuts will come in the form of a $10 billion-per-month reduction in Treasuries and $5 billion less in mortgage-backed securities per month. The decision was in line with analyst expectations and caused the markets to react strongly higher, with government bond yields heading modestly higher and stock markets ending the New York trading session at record highs.

STOCKS ・ 12 DAYS AGO