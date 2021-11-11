CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Stocks edge higher on Wall Street, led by gains in Big Tech

Frankfort Times
 5 days ago

Stocks edged higher in afternoon trading on Wall Street Thursday a day...

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For November 15, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects Warner Music Group Corp. (NYSE: WMG) to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $1.35 billion before the opening bell. Warner Music shares rose 2% to $49.30 in after-hours trading. Vicinity Motor Corp....
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Dollar Tree (DLTR) Stock: Why The Price Increased Today

The stock price of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) increased by over 3% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) increased by over 3% pre-market today. Investors are responding to a report that activist investor firm Mantle Ridge built up a $1.8 billion stake in Dollar Tree, according to The Wall Street Journal.
STOCKS
Frankfort Times

Stocks rise on Wall Street as retail sales remain healthy

Stocks rose on Wall Street Tuesday as investors reviewed solid earnings reports from key retailers and an encouraging update on consumer spending. The S&P 500 rose 0.5% as of noon Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 184 points, or 0.5%, to 36,270 and the Nasdaq rose 0.6%.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
MarketWatch

Home Depot, Intel share gains contribute to Dow's 162-point climb

Shares of Home Depot and Intel are trading higher Tuesday morning, propelling the Dow Jones Industrial Average into positive territory. The Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 162 points (0.5%) higher, as shares of Home Depot (HD) and Intel (INTC) are contributing about 25% of the index's intraday rally. Home Depot's shares are up $12.15 (3.3%) while those of Intel are up $0.82 (1.6%), combining for an approximately 85-point bump for the Dow. Other components contributing significantly to the gain include Nike (NKE) UnitedHealth (UNH) and Cisco (CSCO) A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the Dow results in a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Amkor Technology stock rallies after boosting dividend by 25%

Shares of Amkor Technology Inc. rallied 1.7% in afternoon trading Tuesday, after the semiconductor packaging and test services company announced a 25% increase in its quarterly dividend. Shareholders of record on Dec. 7 will be paid the new dividend of 5 cents a share, up from 4 cents, on Dec. 28. Based on current share prices, the new annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 0.84%, compared with the yield for the VanEck Semiconductor ETF of 0.49% and the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.31%. "Based on our strong operating results and financial position, Amkor has increased its quarterly cash dividend by 25%," said Chief Executive Giel Rutten. "We are pleased to be in a position where we can both invest in our future and increase our return of capital to stockholders." Amkor's stock has lost 8.5% over the past three months but has rallied 57.7% year to date, while the semiconductor ETF has climbed 39.4% this year and the S&P 500 has advanced 25.4%.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Tech#Wall Street#Inflation
Benzinga

Jim Cramer Says This Stock Is 'Tough One'

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Blackstone Inc. (NYSE: BX) is a very good company. Despite having a giant run recently, he expects the stock to go "even higher still." When asked about NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO), Cramer said he recommends Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), Rivian Automotive,...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
investing.com

1 Stock To Buy, 1 To Dump When Markets Open: Alibaba, Tyson Foods

Stocks on Wall Street ended higher on Friday, but the benchmark S&P 500 index snapped its five-week winning streak, as mounting inflation fears sapped investor sentiment. Between another batch of high-profile earnings reports from notable companies, like Walmart (NYSE:WMT), Target (NYSE:TGT), Macy’s (NYSE:M), Home Depot (NYSE:HD), NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA), and Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO), as well as more important economic data—including the latest U.S. retail sales figures—the week ahead is expected to be an eventful one.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow falls nearly 50 points on losses in UnitedHealth, Walgreens Boots shares

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is trading down Monday afternoon with shares of UnitedHealth and Walgreens Boots delivering the stiffest headwinds for the index. The Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 42 points, or 0.1%, lower, as shares of UnitedHealth (UNH) and Walgreens Boots (WBA) have contributed to the index's intraday decline. UnitedHealth's shares are down $6.80, or 1.5%, while those of Walgreens Boots have fallen $0.48 (1.0%), combining for an approximately 48-point drag on the Dow. Also contributing significantly to the decline are Amgen Inc. (AMGN) Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Walt Disney (DIS) A $1 move in any of the index's 30 components results in a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) rallied 1.68% to $235.07 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.04% to 15,853.85 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.04% to 36,087.45. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Moderna Inc. closed $262.42 below its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company reached on August 10th.
STOCKS
Financial World

Wall St. edges higher as Dow hits record on cyclicals’ gains

On Monday, a swathe of Wall St. stock indices had closed out the session in an upbeat tenure as US Congress had voted 228 to 206 to seal a $1 trillion infrastructure bill, driving industrials, materials alongside economy-focused sectors higher, though Tesla Inc shares fell about 4.6 per cent after Musk said he he would sell off 10 per cent of his Tesla stocks.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy