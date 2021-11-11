CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asian shares open higher after modest gains on Wall St

By ELAINE KURTENBACH AP Business Writer
Times Daily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShares were mostly higher in Asia on Friday after Wall Street...

www.timesdaily.com

Times Daily

Stocks rise on Wall Street as retail sales remain healthy

Stocks rose on Wall Street Tuesday as investors reviewed solid earnings reports from key retailers and an encouraging update on consumer spending. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at...
RETAIL
MarketWatch

Home Depot, Intel share gains contribute to Dow's 162-point climb

Shares of Home Depot and Intel are trading higher Tuesday morning, propelling the Dow Jones Industrial Average into positive territory. The Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 162 points (0.5%) higher, as shares of Home Depot (HD) and Intel (INTC) are contributing about 25% of the index's intraday rally. Home Depot's shares are up $12.15 (3.3%) while those of Intel are up $0.82 (1.6%), combining for an approximately 85-point bump for the Dow. Other components contributing significantly to the gain include Nike (NKE) UnitedHealth (UNH) and Cisco (CSCO) A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the Dow results in a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) rallied 1.68% to $235.07 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.04% to 15,853.85 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.04% to 36,087.45. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Moderna Inc. closed $262.42 below its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company reached on August 10th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow falls nearly 50 points on losses in UnitedHealth, Walgreens Boots shares

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is trading down Monday afternoon with shares of UnitedHealth and Walgreens Boots delivering the stiffest headwinds for the index. The Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 42 points, or 0.1%, lower, as shares of UnitedHealth (UNH) and Walgreens Boots (WBA) have contributed to the index's intraday decline. UnitedHealth's shares are down $6.80, or 1.5%, while those of Walgreens Boots have fallen $0.48 (1.0%), combining for an approximately 48-point drag on the Dow. Also contributing significantly to the decline are Amgen Inc. (AMGN) Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Walt Disney (DIS) A $1 move in any of the index's 30 components results in a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

S&P 500 edges fractionally lower as stocks end near unchanged

Stocks ended a choppy trading session little changed Monday, as investors awaited data on October retail sales and another round of corporate earnings this week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost around 13 points, or less than 0.1%, to end near 36,087, according to preliminary figures, while the S&P 500 shed a fraction of a point to end near 4,683. The Nasdaq Composite gave up around 7 points, a loss of less than 01.%, to close near 15,854. Data on October retail sales due Tuesday morning are expected to show a 1.5% rise.
STOCKS
NewsBreak
Stocks
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
wtmj.com

Asian stock markets lower after Wall St hits record again

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets fell Tuesday after Wall Street rose to a record for an eighth day. Tokyo, Hong Kong and Seoul declined while Shanghai advanced. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index added 0.1% on Monday, boosted by gains for construction-related stocks after Congress last week approved a $1 trillion infrastructure bill.
STOCKS
Financial World

Wall St. edges higher as Dow hits record on cyclicals’ gains

On Monday, a swathe of Wall St. stock indices had closed out the session in an upbeat tenure as US Congress had voted 228 to 206 to seal a $1 trillion infrastructure bill, driving industrials, materials alongside economy-focused sectors higher, though Tesla Inc shares fell about 4.6 per cent after Musk said he he would sell off 10 per cent of his Tesla stocks.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures shake off early declines to finish higher

U.S. oil futures shook off earlier losses from concerns over a potential release of oil from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve to finish with a slight gain for the session on Monday. "While the Biden administration has been mulling an SPR release to force oil prices lower, it would appear the virus may well be doing the job for him in Europe, with Austria ordering a lockdown of the unvaccinated and Ireland urging people to work from home again," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK. Still, many analysts have said that a U.S. release of oil from the emergency reserve would only help to provide a short-term pullback in oil and gasoline prices. December West Texas Intermediate oil tacked on 9 cents, or 0.1%, to settle at $80.88 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Prices traded as low as $79.30, the lowest intraday level for a front-month contract since Nov. 5, FactSet data show.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Motley Fool

Two Stocks to Buy After Strong Earnings

EPAM is a multi-industry success and consults companies all around the world. Twilio's product allows for businesses to easily communicate with customers. The stock market's reaction to a company's earnings does not always reflect what's actually in the earnings report. In some cases, investors expected more and when the business doesn't deliver, they head for the exits. Other times, the reported earnings justify a stock's recent price movement and shares continue moving up and to the right.
STOCKS
kitco.com

Avoid stocks and bonds in 2022, says Morgan Stanley

(Kitco News) It is best to avoid U.S. stocks and bonds next year as high valuations and tighter monetary policy fail to support a good investment case, according to strategists at Morgan Stanley. "We think that 2022 is really about 'mid to late-cycle' challenges: better growth squaring off against high...
STOCKS
Times Daily

UK labor market 'resilient' despite end of salary program

LONDON (AP) — The Bank of England is one step closer to raising interest rates next month, analysts said Tuesday after official figures showed that the end of the British government's salary support program for workers during the coronavirus pandemic has not yet led to the feared increase in unemployment.
ECONOMY
Times Daily

US industrial production rebounded 1.6% in October

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. industrial production rebounded in October as automakers, stung by supply chain problems, posted strong increases and the adverse effects from a hurricane that struck the nation's energy complex in the Gulf of Mexico faded. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. *...
INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Gold futures post a second straight session decline

Gold futures settled lower on Tuesday, down a second consecutive session, after touching their highest intraday level since June. "Investment flows are what drive gold prices, and after gold smashed through downtrend resistance as well as this summer's highs on last week's inflation shock data, it's no surprise to see some of the hot money closing out their gains," said Adrian Ash, director of research at BullionVault. Tuesday's strong U.S. economic data, including a rise in October retail sales, prompted some profit taking, he said. December gold fell $12.50, or 0.7%, to settle at $1,854.10 an ounce.
BUSINESS
www.kiplinger.com

Buffett Buys Royalty Pharma, Floor & Decor, Exits Merck in Q3

Berkshire Hathaway's (BRK.B) latest Form 13F hit Monday evening, revealing the stocks Warren Buffett and his team bought and sold during the third quarter of 2021. And Buffett & Co. skewed bearish yet again. Berkshire Hathaway was once again a net seller during the three months ended Sept. 30. The...
STOCKS

