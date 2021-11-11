CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breaking it Down with Brittney - Wintry Mix

By Brittney Merlot
NBC26
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery winter, we encounter situations in which the forecast calls for a “wintry mix”; this usually means some combination of snow, ice and plain rain. Is this just the weather person hemming and hawing, unable to make up their mind about what will fall from the sky?...

www.nbc26.com

WIBW

Winter weather outlook: What you can expect from the 2021-22 season

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Who could forget the record cold of this past February? Last winter was a nightmare. Colder than than we have experienced in a long time. The memory of last year has people nervously poking their heads around the corner hoping for something different this winter. February...
TOPEKA, KS
Lara Wayne

Weather Forecast: Boston is Expecting Heavy Snowfall this Winter.

Who doesn't like snowfall? Especially when the echoes of Santa's bell call for holidays! The weather forecast for Boston is predicted to have above-average snowfall this year. The average snowfall in Boston is expected between 45-55 inches. So, if you haven't already, get some boots, gloves, and whatever else you'll need to get ready for heavy snow.
BOSTON, MA
Weather
Environment
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Mild, Windy Tuesday Before Cooldown Comes

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Expect mild temperatures Tuesday, but the cold returns after that. The main story over the next couple of days, though, will be the wind. In the Twin Cities, wind gusts will be highest in the afternoon, breaching 30 mph. Southeastern Minnesota will be under a wind advisory from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday will start out gusty, and again the wind will be most severe in the afternoon, potentially blowing at 35-40 mph. (credit: CBS) The high in the Twin Cities Tuesday is 47. Temperatures cool down on Wednesday and Thursday before another brief warmup to end the week. The forecast looks dry for the next several days.   More On WCCO.com: With COVID Hospitalizations At Year-Long High, Doctors Urge Minnesotans To Get Vaccinated; ‘We Are Essentially At 100% Capacity’ Guthrie Audience Member’s Pre-Show Rant Delays Opening Night For ‘Christmas Carol’ MN Weather: Light Flurries Possible In Twin Cities During Morning Commute Court To Hear $360K Child Support Case Against Tarvaris Jackson Estate
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Warmer Conditions, More Rain, & Then Cooler Air On The Way

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — After several comfortably cool days, a warmup is underway but it will be short lived because rainfall and a couple of cold fronts are in our future. Tuesday night will be milder and mostly cloudy with lows falling to around 70 degrees. The warming trend continues Wednesday as highs rise to the low 80s. Clouds will move in during the day. Storm chances increase on Thursday due to a surge of moisture from the south. Showers and storms will develop with the potential for heavy downpours. Highs will not be as warm on Thursday due to the rain and clouds around. South Florida remains unsettled on Friday with the potential for scattered showers and some storms as a weak front moves in. On Saturday, a weak cold front will bring more breeze and passing showers will be possible and highs will climb to the upper 70s. The rain chance starts to go down on Sunday but will linger into Monday ahead of a strong pre-Thanksgiving cold front.
MIAMI, FL

